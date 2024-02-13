Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship

The experts on Tuesday urged the upcoming government to make and amend laws to foster cohesiveness among families and society, while considering the country’s social fabric, national character, and religious subtleties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The experts on Tuesday urged the upcoming government to make and amend laws to foster cohesiveness among families and society, while considering the country’s social fabric, national character, and religious subtleties.

This was observed by speakers at the launch event of ‘Study Group on Socio-legal Legislation’ - a dynamic forum established by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, to generate debate and offer indigenous policy options for viable legislation in the country.

The forum, intended to cultivate a pool of researchers for impactful contributions to the policymaking process, comprises law practitioners, academics, religious scholars, and social activists.

This initiative aims to engage with stakeholders on socio-legal issues in an unbiased, constructive, and result-oriented manner.

The group will convene periodically to deliberate upon various aspects of enactments and bills to form a coherent narrative for the policymakers, opinion makers, and common citizens, with expected outcomes in the form of policy inputs and legislative reviews.

Senior Researcher, IPS, Syed Nadeem Farhat, in introductory remarks said empowering efficient legislation played a pivotal role in maintaining societal order, with a growing emphasis on family-related laws reflecting evolving societal norms.

In a parliamentary democracy, legislative bodies assume a crucial role in addressing societal issues by enacting and amending laws that resonate with the population’s changing needs.

The significance of legislation, particularly in family matters, underscores the state’s commitment to fostering equitable and just social structures.

In the context of Pakistan, exploring the evolution of legislative responsiveness becomes paramount as it reflects the nation’s commitment to adapting legal frameworks to meet the contemporary needs of its citizens, he said.

Overall, legislative initiatives are indispensable tools in shaping the legal landscape, ensuring social harmony, and responding to the dynamic challenges of a changing society.

The discussion emphasized the pivotal need to develop an efficient legislative toolkit to ensure efficacy and alignment in law-making.

The participants further recognized the importance of citizen awareness, stressed the critical role of aligning legal frameworks with evolving societal changes, cautioned against impulsive law-making, and emphasized the necessity of harmonizing core values with human rights principles.

The participants acknowledged the imperative of coordinating with provincial assemblies and engaging with provincial bureaucracies.

Furthermore, ensuring public accessibility to information regarding the laws and the purpose of laws was deemed vital to fostering citizens’ understanding.

The discussion called for a deeper exploration into law-making dynamics for an effective legislative framework.

In concluding remarks, Chairman, IPS Khalid Rahman stressed the imperative of capacity building within society, acknowledging that legislators play a pivotal role in shaping the socio-legal landscape.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of coalition building, recognizing the collaborative efforts required to navigate the complexities of legislative processes and their impact on society.