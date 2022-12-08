UrduPoint.com

Experts For Avoiding Bloc Politics In Pak-US Relationship

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Experts for avoiding bloc politics in Pak-US relationship

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The experts on Thursday said that bloc politics in Pakistan-US bilateral relationships should be avoided to ensure better relations between the two countries in diverse sectors.

They were speaking at a roundtable conference on the 'US-Pakistan Relationship' jointly organized here by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and the United States Institute for Peace (USIP). The conference reviewed the level of the existing Pak-US relations and choreographed a roadmap for intensive cooperation on a broader horizon between the two countries.

Vice-President USIP's Asia Center Dr Andres Wilder, South Asia Director USIP Tamanna Salikuddin, Acting Country Director Pakistan USIP Imran Khan, and Special Initiatives Associate USIP Maryam Kiyani were present on the occasion, while IPRI's President Ambassador (retd) Dr Raza Muhammad, Director Research IPRI Brig (retd) Dr Raashid Wali Janjua, and Ambassador Asif Durrani also attended the conference.

Pakistan should be assisted in its quest to avert the risk of financial default, and US aid agencies and the relevant departments should support Islamabad in pitching investment opportunities for growth, the experts suggested.

Both the think tanks spelt out their projected policies on India-Pakistan relations and counter-terrorism realms and observed that the US should maintain strong engagement with Pakistan and encourage maintenance of the LoC ceasefire and back-channel talks for crisis management.

The urge for a bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan was also stressed, apart from encouraging people-to-people exchanges, religious tourism, and trilateral cooperation on agriculture and digital payments.

Likewise, on counter-terrorism, the speakers from both organisations agreed that Pakistan and the US should take a unified and coherent political approach to reduce terror threats emanating from Afghanistan and combine counter-terrorism with political coordination.

The roundtable, while illustrating a trajectory of bilateral relations, agreed that a high-level of structured dialogue should commence involving honest and candid assessments of mutual issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Agriculture United States From Asia

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

42 minutes ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

42 minutes ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

46 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

49 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.