Experts For Conservation Of Wildlife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Experts have urged stakeholders to take solid steps for conservation of wildlife which is battling for its survival due to deforestation, climate changes and human encroachment contributing to habitat degradation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Experts have urged stakeholders to take solid steps for conservation of wildlife which is battling for its survival due to deforestation, climate changes and human encroachment contributing to habitat degradation.

They were addressing a national seminar titled wildlife conservation strategies organized by Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that many species in Pakistan, and globally, face threats due to deforestation, climate changes, and human encroachment. He said that the country has a wide range of ecosystems and habitat types. "But we are disturbing the biodiversity and ecosystem from our hands."

University of Okara Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Wajid said that if serious efforts are not made, some of these animals will head to extinction. The wildlife constitutes a critical part of the ecosystem and this biodiversity loss will push the planet towards degradation.

Dean Sciences Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said, "We have enhanced regular links between academia, wildlife experts and society for developing sustainability of wildlife conservation." He said that such training establishes academic and research-based podiums to exchange information among the concerned quarters for its usefulness to implement action.

Chairman Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries Department Dr Hammad Ahmad Khan said that every wildlife has its own importance for the earth and it is a misconception that the wild animals are our enemies. He stressed upon the need to make the collaboration work to address the challenges at the national and global level.

Researchers and educationists Aziz Ahmad Khan, Dr Khalid Abbas, Dr Nazia Ehsan, Dr Abdul Mateen, Dr Sajid Abdullah, Dr Umar Ijaz, Dr Misbah Sarwar, Fahad Malik and others attended the seminar.

