Experts for daily exercise as crucial for physical, mental health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Health experts on Sunday said that daily exercise is crucial for the physical and mental health of people as it stimulates certain hormones in the brain which improve a person's mood and positively affect memory and learning.

Talking to APP here, health expert Dr. Ruby Rafique said that daily exercise had been decreasing the risk of heart attacks, depression and other cognitive diseases.

She said that by using various means of transport, the trend of exercise was significantly declining among the general public of different ages and segments of society.

She further said that exercise had been playing a pivotal role in good health and a healthy lifestyle in order to make a person physically fit and energetic.

Dr. Ghulam Rasool Jono said the exercise had many benefits and also helped in coping with heart attack, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, dementia, depression and other diseases.

He said every second person was facing mental issues and regular physical activity was a good initiative to prevent and manage mild anxiety or depression.

