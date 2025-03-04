Experts for disaster-resistant healthcare infrastructure for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Experts emphasized the need for disaster-resistant sustainable healthcare infrastructure by integrating energy-efficient designs and renewable energy for the youth.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), hosted a seminar titled “Pakistan in 2047: Opportunities and Challenges for Present Age Adolescents and Youth and Future Human Capital in Pakistan”, said a press release on Tuesday.

The seminar focused on youth, who constitutes 60% of the country's population, and discussed the key elements to unlock their potential by addressing the key challenges in education, health, climate resilience, and social protection through strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure and innovative policies to build a resilient future for Pakistan’s growing youth population.

Dr Jasim Anwar, a health specialists from ministry of planning and development, while speaking on health strategy underscored the need to shift from a reactive tertiary-care model to a preventive approach by ensuring early screenings and nutritional interventions to reduce healthcare burdens.

Dr Razia Safdar, senior advisor at the center for health policy and innovation, SDPI, presented SDPI’s latest report on youth development, revealing the need for cross-sectoral partnerships between government agencies, international organizations, and the private sector to maximize youths dividend.

Dr Saima Nazir, Director Research & Policy at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Conservation, discussed the role of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) policies in improving public health.

She noted that the ministry was actively working with UNICEF and other stakeholders to integrate climate resilience into WASH policies, ensuring water sustainability practices across Pakistan.

Discussing the social protection and economic opportunities for youth, Dr Akhlaq Ahmed, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of the Punjab, Lahore, pointed out that programs like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Ehsaas Program face challenges in comprehensively addressing the socio-economic needs of vulnerable populations.

He stressed the need for targeted interventions to curb youth migration and improve employment opportunities to restore confidence in Pakistan’s future.

Addressing the malnutrition and climate change for a healthier future for youth, Dr Mehreen Mujtaba, Director of Climate, Health, and Nutrition at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, raised concerns over malnutrition and food insecurity, by revealing that 40.2% of children under the age of five suffer from stunting, while maternal anemia remains a critical issue.

She advocated for investments in nutrition programs, including fortification of staple foods, school meal programs, and dietary education.

She also highlighted the impact of climate change on food security, calling for integrated policies to tackle both challenges simultaneously.

Call for Integrated Policy Action, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, emphasized that Pakistan’s future depends on the policy decisions made today.

He called for an integrated approach linking health, education, and climate resilience to ensure sustainable human capital development.

The seminar was concluded with a unanimous call for collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and civil society to build a prosperous and resilient Pakistan.