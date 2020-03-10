UrduPoint.com
Experts For Effective Implementation Of Women Inheritance Laws

The experts here at an event on Tuesday underlined the need for effective implementation of women inheritance laws to end discriminatory practices and customs, preventing especially rural women from getting their inherited land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The experts here at an event on Tuesday underlined the need for effective implementation of women inheritance laws to end discriminatory practices and customs, preventing especially rural women from getting their inherited land.

"Right to own land is crucial for empowering rural women and bridging the gender gap," they said while speaking at the event jointly organized by the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations, the UN Women Pakistan and International Labour Organization (ILO) to mark the International Women's Day.

According to a press release, out of Pakistan's 132 million rural population, 65 million were women and most of them worked in the fields, family farms and enterprises as 'unpaid workers." The International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year's theme for International Women's Day was "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights", which was in line with the UN Women's new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality.

During the event, two panel discussions were held where development sector actors, non-governmental organizations' representatives, and rural women discussed about the existing policies and frameworks to safeguards the rights of rural working women.

FAO Country Representative Mina Dowlatchahi, while moderating the panel, said, "Women are not paid equally to that of their male counterparts.

Despite steady progress in representation, women are still not present in equal numbers in business or politics, and globally women's education, health and the violence against them is worse than that of men." Senior Gender Advisor UN Women Pakistan Younas Khalid, in his presentation, said, "We cannot claim to be on the road to advancing gender equality if we do not promote rural women's participation in decision-making and involve them in the design, development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of all relevant policies and strategies with focus on climate change." "Fewer rural women make decisions about paid work, marriage or family planning. Rural women face limited access to financial services, health and basic services. We must strengthen rural women's access to health and other basic services, including education," he added.

He suggested introducing technology for easing domestic burden through labour saving devices and improving agricultural work through tools and equipment to support rural women.

The FAO together with partners, he said, had been marking the International Women's Day by highlighting the role of rural women in agriculture sector in Pakistan, the systems set in place that support them, and the policy work that needed to be done to ensure implementation of policies and reforms.

