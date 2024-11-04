Experts for effective laws to regulate social media

(@FahadShabbir)

Social media should be regulated in the light of effective laws of the land without harming the civil rights and the national security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Social media should be regulated in the light of effective laws of the land without harming the civil rights and the national security.

It was narrative by participants of a round table discussion here at the National Institute of Public Policy

(NIPP) on Monday. Lahore NIPP Reactor Dr Ijaz Munir chaired the session while Dean Dr Naveed Ehali moderate the session.

Key note speakers include Director General of National Institute of Management (NIM) Farooq Mazhar, LUMS Associate Professor Dr Taimur Rehman, PU Department of Digital Media School of Communication Studies Chairperson Dr Savera Shami, Executive Director Digital Rights Foundation Nighat Daad, Journalist from Daily Pakistan Usman Shami and Dr Fareed Zafar Associate Professor from LUMS.

The discussion was focused on the various aspect of regulating social media and addressed gaps identified in social media regulations.

In his discussion, Dr Fareed Zafar stressed the need for providing education and awareness on the usage of social media as fake new and sensation had impact on society.

He emphasized the urgent need for improving cyber security laws and its implementation.

Dr Taimur Rehman from LUMS expressed that users of social media should use these social app with care as education and awareness was necessary. He was of the view that laws regulating the social media should be more effective.

Professor Dr Savera Shami suggested to creating awareness about the negative impact of unbounded use of social media. She said that social media platforms should be invited to establish their offices in Pakistan for

sake of enabling and regulating environment under the laws. She stressed the need for timely enforcement of laws to eliminate extremism and hate content from the social media.

During a question answer session, the participants discussed various proposals to regulate the social media.

Later on, Reactor Dr Ijaz Munir distributed shields among discussion panellists and participants.