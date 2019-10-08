Experts for effective measures to minimize earthquake related loss

Speakers addressing a seminar organized to mark National Resilience Day 2019 called for urgent and effective interventions to minimize all possible earthquake induced human and material loss in seismic zones of the country

The event organized by Earth Quake Engineering Department, NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-Sindh) was addressed by Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Dr. Mohammad Masood Rafi, Maqsood Soomro and others.

Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi referring to mitigation strategies to avert possible catastrophe caused by inevitable circumstances said the country in general needed maximum level of preparedness to combat natural disasters, including earthquake.

"No single agency or department can handle the situation and concerted efforts are required at every level," he said.

Dr. Lodhi said technological development has enabled countries to be forewarned with equal chances to ensure optimum level of preparedness required to minimize associated loss.

Reminding that the October eight earthquake of 2005 in parts of the country and Azad Kashmir had left thousands of people dead or maimed, he said the severe jolts registered only recently this year caused minimal loss due to improved level of preparedness.

"This was a result of a collective effort and role of Pakistan Army as well as local administration cannot be ignored," he said reiterating that every single stakeholder was able to play its role enabling communities to bear minimum possible damage.

Dr. Masood Rafi, Chairman, Earthquake Engineering Department, NEDUET, said the event organized to remember the people who lost their lives in 2005 is also reminded that constant efforts are required to manage disasters of all categories and forms.

Maqsood Soomro of PDMA - Sindh mentioned steps taken to train human resource with equal attention towards capacity building of people living in disaster prone areas in the province.

Equal focus was claimed to be on handling natural as well as man made challenges.