Experts for empowering local govts for smooth, transparent and grass roots level governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The experts on Tuesday have demanded to build pressure through all stakeholders at public level to ensure empowerment of local governments for a smooth, transparent and grass roots level governance with judicious distribution of resources.

The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CDPI) organised a national forum on Democratic Local Government for Development in Pakistan (DLG) project implemented through European Union and partnered by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) in 15 targeted districts of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project focused in three thematic areas of education, health, and water and sanitation with the aim to develop good governance coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs), local authorities and the private sector for people oriented sustainable growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director, CDPI Mukhtar Ahmed Ali said the DLG project also identified legislative lacunas in empowering local governments which required redressal for a strong and transparent local government ensuring development at the basic public level.

He said there was also need to push the provincial governments to avoid any legislation near completion of a local government tenure that was impeding the path of improving the transfer of power and resources at the local level.

During the panel discussion, Governance Matters Expert Zaigham Khan said despite devolution of powers after 18th amendment and provincial autonomy there was no devolution of powers at local governments' level by the provincial governments.

He said the entire political system was based on patronage system where powers were conferred on close associates and dear ones of the political czars where the local government was the biggest source of change.

Zaigham said the established politicians and political parties did not want strengthening of local governments due to their vested interests and conflict of interests.

However, there was need to build a pressure through coalition of CSOs including NGOs, traders associations and media for a transparent and strong local government ensuring sustainable development.

Senior Governance Expert, Zafarullah Khan was of the view that there was need to introduce a new chapter on local government in the Constitution clearly defining its functions, powers and Provincial Finance Commission should also be embed into it helping in improving governance and devolution of powers at the local government level.

Senior Gender Advisor at IFES Pakistan, Fouzia Tahir said there was very low participation of women comprising 50 percent of the total population of the country in governance.

She said there was need to build confidence among women to become part of the democratic process through their increased representation in the legislature.

The experts further believed that there was need to resolve civil-military relationship paradox for an impeded governance mechanism with proper sharing of resources and power at the local government.

A short video documentary was also presented at the end of the Forum highlighting achievements and way forward of DLG project.