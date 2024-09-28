Open Menu

Experts For Endangered Language Preservation At 28th Int'l Conference On FEL

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Experts for endangered language preservation at 28th int'l conference on FEL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) National and international experts underscored the urgent need for the development and preservation of endangered languages, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a connection to cultural heritage to strengthen Pakistan's linguistic and cultural landscape.

"The survival and greatness of any nation are intrinsically linked to the preservation of its culture," the speakers highlighted.

Regrettably, today's youth appear increasingly disconnected from this identity, leading to the erosion of many languages, traditions, and cultural heritage.

These points were articulated during the concluding ceremony of the 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages concluded yesterday.

The keynote speakers included Dr. Jacqueline Tray from Australia, Dr. Henrik and Eda Derhovi from the United States, Dr.

Halim from Turkmenistan, and Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif from Pakistan.

The conference was organized by the Department of English at AIOU in collaboration with the Foundation for Endangered Languages and the Forum for Language Initiatives.

The closing ceremony, chaired by Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, emphasized the vital role of language in cultural preservation. Dr. Sahir, along with chief guest Professor Dr. Alia Sohail Khan, praised the conference for raising awareness about endangered languages. Over three days, the event featured 12 sessions, 42 presentations, and two exhibitions, drawing significant interest from students of history and culture.

Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan expressed gratitude to the university and Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for their support in making the conference a success, as part of the university's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Nasir Turkmenistan United States Sohail Khan Allama Iqbal Open University Gold Event From

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

2 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

15 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

18 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

18 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

19 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

19 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

20 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan