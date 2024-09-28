Experts For Endangered Language Preservation At 28th Int'l Conference On FEL
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) National and international experts underscored the urgent need for the development and preservation of endangered languages, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a connection to cultural heritage to strengthen Pakistan's linguistic and cultural landscape.
"The survival and greatness of any nation are intrinsically linked to the preservation of its culture," the speakers highlighted.
Regrettably, today's youth appear increasingly disconnected from this identity, leading to the erosion of many languages, traditions, and cultural heritage.
These points were articulated during the concluding ceremony of the 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages concluded yesterday.
The keynote speakers included Dr. Jacqueline Tray from Australia, Dr. Henrik and Eda Derhovi from the United States, Dr.
Halim from Turkmenistan, and Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif from Pakistan.
The conference was organized by the Department of English at AIOU in collaboration with the Foundation for Endangered Languages and the Forum for Language Initiatives.
The closing ceremony, chaired by Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, emphasized the vital role of language in cultural preservation. Dr. Sahir, along with chief guest Professor Dr. Alia Sohail Khan, praised the conference for raising awareness about endangered languages. Over three days, the event featured 12 sessions, 42 presentations, and two exhibitions, drawing significant interest from students of history and culture.
Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan expressed gratitude to the university and Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for their support in making the conference a success, as part of the university's Golden Jubilee celebrations.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 195,700 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
1st National Tourism Awards 2024 celebrated with full zest2 minutes ago
-
Pak can earn 2 bln dollars annually from religious tourism32 minutes ago
-
Zong expands its footprint in Gilgit-Baltistan with launch of 59 4G commercial sites1 hour ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister visits Data Darbar2 hours ago
-
Five policemen injured in Bajaur blast2 hours ago
-
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan2 hours ago
-
15 criminals nabbed2 hours ago
-
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked2 hours ago
-
Mushaal Hussein Mullick thanks Pakistan's PM for championing Kashmir cause2 hours ago
-
Minister Muqam commends PM's UNGA speech on Kashmir, Palestine3 hours ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb applauds PM's passionate address for Palestinians, Kashmiris rights3 hours ago