Experts for ensuring food safety measures

A webinar on foods safety was arranged by the National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (NIFSAT), University of Agriculture Faisalabad at NIFSAT on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A webinar on foods safety was arranged by the National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (NIFSAT), University of Agriculture Faisalabad at NIFSAT on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural session, UAF Pro Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that adulteration and malpractices in the food sector was an area of grave concern for which tangible measures must be taken to ensure a healthy society.

He said that food safety was a process of producing, handling, storing and preparing food in such a way to thwart infection and contamination in the production chain, and help ensure food quality.

He lauded the measures being taken on the part of Food Authorities to provide a quality food for the public.

Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said unsafe foods wereposing the serious disease threat for people.

DG NIFSAT Dr Tahir Zahoor and others also spoke.