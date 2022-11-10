UrduPoint.com

Experts For Expand Horizon Of Social Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The experts on Thursday emphasized the practitioners to realize that social protection was the agent of social development therefore the horizon of social protection system must be expanded beyond the social assistance in the local context.

The experts made the remarks at the launch of a training course on 'Social Protection in Pakistan' for public sector officials to develop a better understanding of the social protection concepts, instruments, and systems-based approach.

The course was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with GIZ under a BMZ-financed programme, Oxford Policy Management (OPM), and Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg (HBRS), Germany.

Programme Director, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ, Pakistan) Dr.

Franz von Roenne said that GIZ was supporting the Federal as well as the provincial governments through its reform program, namely Support to Social Protection - Social Health Protection.

Joint Executive Director, SDPI Dr. Vaqar Ahmed said that the government must think of social protection in context of post disaster situations such as floods and pandemic.

While discussing the fragmentation of the existing social protection system in Pakistan, he stressed the need for an integrated approach.

The Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Social Protection Authority Tauseef Dilshad Khatana said the course provided an opportunity to learn from diversified experiences and was a step forward to build capacities for the improved implementation of social protection.

