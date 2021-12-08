Experts for finding out technology based solutions to address water issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :National and International experts gathered at the International Conference to mark Pakistan Water Week held at a local hotel emphasized on finding technology based solutions to the water issues being faced by the country.

The conference titled "Needs for Sustainable Water Management in Climate Crisis for the Indus Basin" was inaugurated by President Arif Alvi on Monday.

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), in collaboration with International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan and CGIAR's Water Land and Ecosystem (WLE) flagship program, is jointly organizing a Pakistan Water Week 2021.

The first-ever event of its kind in the country, Pakistan Water Week 2021 aims to bring together academics, government officials, NGOs, and policy experts from home and abroad to discuss water issues faced by the nation in present age.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam remarked that Pakistan has become a water stressed country from being a water abundant country within the time span of two generations.

On the front of "producing more with less acreage and water", Pakistan has lagged behind China, India and Australia.

The reason is that these countries have incorporated technologies in agriculture whereas we have not.

"Our research has to meet our challenges to transform agriculture in Pakistan which will steered by a complete transformation in our way of thinking", he said.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, as a chief guest, said that water has remained as the most neglected subject and Pakistan Water Week has brought it in the lime light.

He vowed "No more reporting, it is now time to take actions on ground".

He further advised that he anticipate some key recommendations from the international and national experts to resolve the combined challenges of Climate Change, bio-diversity loss and pollution load in the surface water bodies.

In her virtual address to the audience, the Deputy Director General of IWMI emphasized the need for combining the ideas and use technologies to manage the large scale compound issue of water, food and energy security.

The consequences of not taking the action are severe as it will continue to decline our food and eco-systems.

Chairman, PCRWR, Dr Muhammad Ashraf appreciated all the participants whom have travelled across the country, abroad and have joined virtually to make this two-day conference a success.

He invited all the participants to join next two days of Pakistan Water Week 2021 that comprise exhibition and youth engagement activities.

The conference, first of its kind, focused on digital innovations, climate-resilient solutions, nature-based solutions, and the role of women's leadership and of the media in the context of water will also be explored.

The main purpose of the event was to identify strategies to meet the competing water needs of different sectors, identify sustainable water management strategies that take climate change into account.