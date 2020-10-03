UrduPoint.com
Experts For Further Cementing Sino-Pak Relations To Deal With Emerging Strategic Challenges

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:19 AM

Experts for further cementing Sino-Pak relations to deal with emerging strategic challenges

The foreign relations experts have advised the country's policy makers to further strengthen the military and strategic relationship with the time-tested friend China in view of the growing security collaboration among the US, India, Japan and Australia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The foreign relations experts have advised the country's policy makers to further strengthen the military and strategic relationship with the time-tested friend China in view of the growing security collaboration among the US, India, Japan and Australia. Speaking at a webinar organized by the Area Study Center of Sindh University, Jamshoro, on Friday, the experts said the naval exercises being carried out by those countries had reinforced the need of further cementing the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China. Prof Joseph Gregory of China Normal University said the alliance among the US, India, Japan and Australia had been formed keeping in view the military, economic and security interests of the 4 countries. "The alliance will also have consequences for Pakistan like China," he observed. He emphasized that in order to meet the security challenges posed by that quad Pakistan should further bolster its ties with China. Director school of politics and International Relations of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, Prof Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said initially the quad did not appear to be a strategic alliance.

"However, conduct of these 4 countries and the naval exercises have made it evident that the quad is meant to check the growing influence of China in the region," he observed.

Prof Jaspal said Pakistan would not have been concerned by the quad if its scope was limited to economic activities."But the US by adding India in the naval exercises has made clear the purpose of their alliance," he added. According to him, India was trying to improve its strategic position in the sea with the help of those naval exercises. Dr Munawar Hussain Panhwar, Director American Study Center of Quaid-e-Azam University, said by including India in the alliance a security challenge for Pakistan had been created.

"India is nuclearizing the sea," he observed.

The academicians including Prof Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, Siraj Ahmed Nizamani and others also spoke on the occasion.

