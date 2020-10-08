Experts for giving 'industry' status to drama production

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The experts at a conference on Thursday underlined the need for giving industry status to drama production to untap the unexplored global media market share for building the dwindling Foreign Exchange Reserves in the country.

They passionately called for creating an enabling environment for film and drama production houses by introducing incentives such as tax rebates, subsidy on infrastructure development, duty free import of modern equipments and others.

The experts expressed these views at first consultative session of the conference titled- the Prime Minister's Economic Outreach Initiative Earning Foreign Exchange by Promoting Soft Power.

It was arranged by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) to engage all the stakeholders for evolving a strategy for harnessing the potential of soft power in the country to boost inflow of foreign exchange.

"Content or soft power could only be developed for export by uplifting local producers and content generators. More investment and growth will generate more job opportunities through content production," Hum Network Ltd Chief Executive Officer Duraid Qureshi told the participants of dialogue, moderated by the Deputy Director Films, MOIB.

He said the government should sign joint production treaties with friendly countries to enhance talent and experience sharing among different nations to improve the quality of local content.

Duraid said it was imperative to ensure Pakistan's presence in international film festivals to sensitize the global community about the country's culture, values, art and tourism.

CEO Eveready Pictures, Satish Anand said drama production of the country had the strongest content that had bagged global acclaim and earned foreign exchange in the past.

He urged the stakeholders to own the film industry, and create enabling and viable environment for film and drama makers in the country.

Anand also suggested creation of a 'film fund' to extend financial assistance to struggling film producing companies.

ARY Productions' CEO Jerjees Seja said many record-breaking movies had been produced since the revival of film industry in the country. But, unfortunately, there was no feasible environment in the film-making which had increased demand and supply gap in terms of quality content.

Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Mian Amjad Farzand said regional and local movies should be promoted to compete with the global competitors of the film industry.

He noted that out of total population of 220 million, only 250,000 people had been visiting 126 cinemas, established across the country.

Amjad said merely 12 movies on average were being produced per annum for the total number of cinemas which was totally disproportional.

He also drew attention of the stakeholders towards absence of any Culture Minister at the Federal level after 18th constitutional amendment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jang Group Mir Ibrahim welcomed the Prime Minister's Economic Outreach Initiative Earning Foreign Exchange by Promoting Soft Power as a step in the right direction.

He said during the last 20 years, it was the first government that had taken an initiative to promote film and drama industry.

Mir Ibrahim termed the initiative to be focusing growth and expansion of film industry.

He stressed the need to enhance opportunities to export local content.

Secretary MoIB Akbar Hussain Durrani, in his concluding remarks, said the government had given industry status to the film in 1992 and at the moment, work on film policy was underway.

He said the government was committed to facilitate the private sector in content production and its marketing by ensuring friendly-environment for the media industry in all the relevant departments. The secretary urged the private sector to produce content in line with the social norms and values of the country.