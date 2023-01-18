UrduPoint.com

Experts For Global, Regional Partnerships To Address Overwhelming Climate Catastrophes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Experts on Wednesday underlined the urgent need to develop global and regional partnerships among governments, development partners and civil society to address natural catastrophes triggered due to climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Experts on Wednesday underlined the urgent need to develop global and regional partnerships among governments, development partners and civil society to address natural catastrophes triggered due to climate change.

The Islamic Relief Pakistan organised a one-day symposium titled 'National Conference on Climate Change: Race Against Time' here participated by Federal ministers, foreign diplomats, experts and members of civil society.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener National SDGs Task Force, Romina Khurshid Alam in her address as chief guest said Pakistan was suffering from climate change which was not just an individual but rather a universal issue.

She expressed her gratitude to civil society for supporting the government in this difficult time of post-flood rehabilitation. "Pakistan is the most affected country by floods in the whole of Asia. The Ministry of Climate Change and the Prime Minister are seriously concerned about climate change impact." The SAPM underlined that many other countries, including Pakistan, were dealing with global warming, adding, "We cannot forget the devastation caused by recent floods. However, we all have to fight this climate change together and have to support each other." The forum was briefed that Pakistan was at the top of the list among the countries affected by climate change worldwide as it faced major environmental disasters which caused immense destruction that resulted in more than 1,700 casualties and property damage worth more than $40 billion.

The Islamic Relief Pakistan was working with the government and international organisations in Pakistan for a long time to promote the welfare and support of communities affected by climate change. The conference on the impact of climate change highlighted the millions of victims of the recent floods and issues faced by the communities post-environmental disasters.

Islamic Relief is taking practical measures to control the damages caused by natural calamities and is engaged in supporting the people affected by these calamities. Islamic Relief carried out emergency relief measures at the country level during the recent floods, providing basic necessities to more than one million people in different districts of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Islamic Relief established temporary education centers for children in these three provinces and built dams to prevent future floods. Islamic Relief is active in the second phase of rehabilitation of flood victims by building infrastructure, providing economic opportunities for people and building permanent houses.

Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan Asif Shirazi said that partnerships between local and international organisations was critical to saving millions of lives in the future. "We have to take steps to be prepared in advance for the damage caused by climate change. Balochistan is among the regions worst affected by climate change. It is a battle against time and we need to act quickly." Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while talking to the participants said there was need to overcome the effects and destruction of climate change together without further delay.

On this occasion, Canadian Ambassador, Leslie Scanlon said she was happy that the concerned people from different parts of the world were discussing the issue of climate change in unison. "We have to fight this growing global problem together and the Canadian government is ready to help in any way it can. We have to save this land for future generations."

