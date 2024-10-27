Experts For Immediate Implementation Of UN Resolutions To Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) In connection with Kashmir Black Day, the experts on Sunday, emphasised the urgent need for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
Talking to APP, they said that on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day being observed worldwide Sunday, the experts stressed that the global body must exercise its authority to implement Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.
Furthermore, the experts demanded of the world community while appealing to the reinforcement of the UN peacekeeping and peace-building framework in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence told APP that bridging the middle East, many African countries, Europe, and Asia- Pakistan’s superior geo-strategic location comes with a range of challenges, most formidable of which is the Kashmir dispute.
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), is an important flashpoint in the global security landscape, where Indian atrocities and actions have created a humanitarian disaster of massive proportions.
India must be urged to comply with UN resolutions and respect the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, in accordance with the covenants of international law, Mushahid said.
Pakistan in the landscape of peace, is at its heart full of inspiring and phenomenal people, he said, adding that academics, journalists, writers and observers across the world acknowledge that no disaster, natural or man-made, has so far succeeded in crushing the soul of Pakistan.
Mushahid Hussain Syed further said it is an open secret that India is the major source of trouble and de-stabilisation in the region using the soil of neighboring countries against Pakistan, providing training, false flag operations, funding and support to the militants for terrorist activities in Pakistan but, regrettably, the world chose to remain silent.
Paying gratitude to the resilience of Pakistan’s people, the country today stands tall as a favorite and one of the world’s most preferred travel destinations, as referenced in Forbes, Conde’ Nast Traveler, British Backpackers Society, Sehar Kamran, a National Assembly lawmaker told APP.
She proudly expressed that Pakistan has served in 46 United Nations peacekeeping missions in 29 countries, around the world.
In a few years, the country successfully has eliminated terror networks, non-state rogue elements, and proxies from its territory rather than region.
Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmir leader Yasin Malik and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women's Empowerment said India's face has been exposed to the whole world towards the minority groups in India, that had unleashed a reign of terror spoiling global peace against the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO J&K) and other minority communities in different regions for decades.
She regretted that the silence and the inaction of the world over the atrocities being committed by India in the IIOJK and the persecution of minorities and demolishment of their places of worship emboldened India to carry out such operations on foreign soil.
Meanwhile ,All Parties Hurriyat Conference has also highlighted the urgent need for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
In a statement issued here on the occasion of United Nations Day being observed worldwide today, APHC spokesman stressed that the global body must exercise its authority to implement Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP governor calls for peace, unity, harmony44 seconds ago
-
LWMC making arrangements for annual Tablighi Ijtema58 seconds ago
-
Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina Butt1 minute ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers21 minutes ago
-
DWPC holds walk to mark Kashmir Black Day31 minutes ago
-
Speaker of Russian Federation Council arrives in Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
Attempt to smuggle goods foiled41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmiris: Hamza41 minutes ago
-
Governor offers Fateha for ex-MNA Humair Rokri51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 107,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
BECS observes Kashmir Black Day on October 271 hour ago
-
Two arrested, five rare deers recovered in Umarkot1 hour ago