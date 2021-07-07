Experts for immediate steps to counter Lambda variant of Coronavirus

Foolproof testing facilities with proper and minimum three day quarantine facility for all suspected corona carriers at each and every entry point, including all international airports, sea ports and land border is urgently needed to counter possible transmissibility of Lambda, the latest strain of Corona

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Foolproof testing facilities with proper and minimum three day quarantine facility for all suspected corona carriers at each and every entry point, including all international airports, sea ports and land border is urgently needed to counter possible transmissibility of Lambda, the latest strain of Corona.

Talking to APP, Dr Rafiq Khanani, a senior researcher and infection control expert, Wednesday said the quite recently identified Lambda variant with its origin in Peru, South Africa, is already registered to have affected around 35 countries.

"It is feared to be most virulent because mutation has been registered at places where vaccines' efficacy was remarkably high," said the expert.

"There is every possibility that vaccination against this particular Lambda strain may not prove to be very efficient ," he said but did agree that it may be too early to believe its being deadlier than other variants of coronavirus or that could be resistant to available vaccines.

"It is but a threat and we must take urgent steps to counter and control transmissibility of this particular strain which is far higher than UK variant," said Dr Khanani.

To a query, he said country is presently exposed to fourth wave of Coronavirus, which was otherwise expected to be registered in third week of the current month.

It is high time that all stakeholders including policy makers, implementers, administrators and public in general realize intensity of the situation ensuring fool proof compliance to standard operating procedures at every level.

Responding to another query, the infection control expert said in particular context of our country travelers are the most lethal source of viral transmission and it was highly prudent to ensure their proper assessment at the time of their reaching the entry points.

"Even those identified not to be corona positive nor registered to have any of the symptoms must be advised to quarantine themselves for at least 10 days at their residence for the safety of their own family members as well as other citizens," elaborated the researcher.

Dr Raza Ali, also actively engaged in a research related to the infection strongly dispelled the impression that there may not be adequate capacities in the country to identify viral strains or that these may not be reliable enough.

"What we need is a strong will to contain spread of the virus and its strains through concerted efforts," he said.