Experts for investment in agricultural research

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):Researchers representing different agriculture universities of the country here on Tuesday recommended need of adequate investment in agricultural research to help boost associated economy of the country.

Attending the 15th two-day seminar cum workshop National Nematological Research Centre (NNRC)- Karachi University in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Nematologists (PSN) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) these 25 researchers highlighted significance of nematode identification for better management of agricultural sector in the country.

This particular mode related to identification of nematodes was said to be very important and that through proper investment it could be used as an important source of information enabling farmers to protect their crops.

The workshop was attended by scientists from Pakistan Agriculture Research - Islamabad; Arid Agriculture University - Rawalpindi, Sindh Agriculture University - Tandojam, University of Poonch - Rawalakot (AJK); Islamia University of Bahawalpur; Department of Agriculture LUAWMS, Balochistan, Department of Agriculture, Abdul Wali Khan University - Mardan, Wheat Research Sub-Station - Murree, Department of Plant Protection - Uthal University.

Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi addressing the participants said the varsity was working extraordinarily for the promotion of research culture in the country.

He was of the opinion that country was in urgent need to adopt modern technologies and techniques to boost its agricultural growth.

During his speech, he also acknowledged services of Professor Dr Shahina Fayyaz and said one lab of the center would be named after her.

The President of the ECO Science Foundation, Prof. Manzoor Hussain Soomro shared the working and services of the center adding that promotion of improved methods in the teaching of science was one of the prime initiatives of the ECO foundation.

He mentioned that the ECO focuses on the evaluation of the existing training facilities in the region and the formulation of training programs for building up highly skilled scientific and technical manpower.

It was mentioned that the foundation also designed programs to strengthen the scientific, engineering and research and development institutions.

"ECO Science Foundation is working in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for promotion of their science and technology based economic development," said Dr. Soomro.

Generating new knowledge and turning it into new innovative solutions, he said were crucial to maintain and enhance the competitiveness in today's science and technology based global world.

Director General, Southern Zone Agriculture Research Center, Dr Attaullah Khan talking about the working of the center said there exists close working coordination among researchers of the centers and students of Karachi University, Shah Abdul Latif University - Khairpur and Sindh Agriculture University - Tando Jam.

NNRC Director, Dr Saboohi Raza shed light on the aim and objectives of the event adding that it would act as a platform enabling scientists in share knowledge and learn from each other.

She too acknowledged the services of the former Director NNRC Professor Dr Shahina for her research contributions to the field of nematology.

It was mentioned that NNRC had published more than 1000 research papers in leading national and international journals besides produced 12 PhD and eight M.Phil.