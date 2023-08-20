Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Experts for 'Joint Forum' to improve livelihood, food protection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Experts have emphasized the need for establishing a joint forum based on national agricultural institutions, policymakers, and breeders to improve livelihood and protection of food in the country.

They also propose legislation and genetic inspection to prevent defective seeds in the country and to certify imported seeds.

While addressing a two-day seminar titled "Seed Sector: Challenges and Options" at a local hotel co-hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and Sindh Higher education Commission (SHEC), Dr. S.M. Tariq Rafi, the Chairman of SHEC said that there was scope for more research in the agricultural sector, which could play an essential role in the development of the country.

He said,"We will release grants for research proposal, the researchers came up with various projects including new seed varieties." Secretary of Agriculture Sindh Qazi Aijaz Mahesar addressing said that first forum of this kind had been created. He said that new legislation should be made for the seed sector.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqar Ahmed Khan said that the role of universities in agricultural research was important.

He said that the research of universities should not be limited to academic use only but should be transferred to the applied side. He said 500 varieties of different seeds were approved.

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that there was a need for this kind of high-level forum on seeds in Pakistan, as the country was dealing with an acute shortage of certified seeds due to climate change and economic problems.

He said that increasing production per acre and growth in the country's GDP now depends only on better seeds, and the important sector of the country's development was running without a forum.

Chairman of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that there was a need to focus on the production of genetically modified seeds in the country. There was a tradition of research on seeds in multinational companies in Pakistan, but the majority of local companies were working as traders.

Head of FAO's Sindh office James Okoth, a progressive farmer Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Farmer Mian Saleem, Syed. Miraan Muhammad Shah and others also addressed the Seminar.

Later, shields and cultural gifts were distributed among the guests.

More Stories From Pakistan