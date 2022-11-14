Experts for Pak-Afghan economic ties to be based on people-to-people contacts

The experts on Monday said Pakistan's economic ties with Afghanistan should be based on the policies driven by the agenda set by the traders, economists, and businessmen from both sides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The experts on Monday said Pakistan's economic ties with Afghanistan should be based on the policies driven by the agenda set by the traders, economists, and businessmen from both sides.

The experts made the remarks while discussing the political and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan during a webinar titled "Pak-Afghan Economic Ties: Opening New Vistas" organized here by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI).

Director of the Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA) Amina Khan, while addressing the panel said that Afghanistan and Pakistan had unique relation as both countries complement each others in terms of trade and economic opportunities through bilateral and transit trade.

She said that since August 2021, Afghan exports to Pakistan jumping from $550 million to $700 million while Pakistani exports to Afghanistan declined due to ongoing US sanctions, absence of banking channels and unavailability of Dollars in Afghanistan, as well as a drop-in demand for certain Pakistani goods.

She concluded that despite the current hurdles and imbalances in trade, a lot more could be done to further explore the true potential of trade between the two countries through bilateral and transit trade.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan, while expressing his views said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had not explored the connectivity advantage substantially as four decades of war added impediments.

Peace, stability and development could not be realized in the 1990s and after August 15, 2021, peace was there but regional tensions remain, he added.

Pakistan's Former Ambassador to Afghanistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb in his remarks said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had seen difficult times during last few years amid unprecedented floods, droughts and the freezing of Afghan Currency.

He went on to say that the new government of Afghanistan was economy-oriented which focused a lot on trade, transit and regional connectivity during the last year.

Minister Counselor, Afghanistan Embassy, Islamabad Haroon Sharif said that times have changed and we are living in economic uncertainty, with challenges like high inflation, shrinking GDP's and reduced cash flows.

Talking about the economic situation of Pakistan, he said that the country experiencing a foreign exchange crisis and with the global recession taking its toll, the environment had become very difficult.

He said that Afghanistan, a landlocked country and in these uncertain times, economic diplomacy is about putting economic transactions in place.

He went on to explain that the policymakers view everything through the security lens and it has not shifted to the economic lens.

Former Chairman board of Investment, Mozammil Shinwari in his remarks stressed on three key points, namely, bilateral trade, joint investment and transit trade.

He said that in the past, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was done under the umbrella of SAARC but now, since this organization hads become dormant, Afghanistan and Pakistan should explore new avenues for the bilateral trade.