Experts for preserving Sindhi language through use of technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Experts stressed on Monday preserving the Sindhi language by using technology through books and newspapers, which is the demand of the current era.

They said this while addressing the ITC Talent Show 2023, which was organised by the Information Technology Centre of Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Karachi Section and the Students Teacher Engagement Programme (STEP) of SAU, in which elocution, singing, poetry competitions, speedy programming, spelling es, and d debugging competitions were conducted in which a large number of students participated.

� Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that technology was developing gradually, and our students also had to adapt to the revolutionary changes in information technology. He said that the world has now shifted towards artificial intelligence (AI). Similarly, the implementation of information technology in agriculture is very important.

� Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Chairman, Sindh Language Authority, said that we were going through a competitive period; we are not competing with any single country in education, development, culture, and technology, but we as a nation are competing with the whole world.

"Our society and especially the youth are losing interest in books, and in the future, only languages on screen will survive.

� The Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoonharo, said that many more revolutionary changes are expected in IT in the future, and our entire activities will be incomplete without IT.

� On this occasion, Syed Azfar Hassan, Project Director of the National Occupation Centre Hyderabad, highlighted the business opportunities in IT.

� Director of Information Technology Centre Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also spoke on the occasion, while Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Anil Kumar, Dr. Sohni Abbasi, Dr. Zulfiqar Mahar, and others were also present.

� The Vice Chancellor and other guests distributed shields and certificates to the successful students and organisers in all the competitions.