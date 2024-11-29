Experts for preventive measures to avert threat of transfer of animals' diseases to-human beings

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 29 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2024) Transfer of animals' diseases to-human beings can be prevented only through taking exceptional precautionary measures.

Livestock department field staffers who use to come into direct contact with the blood and other fluids of animals during the course of their field professional duties are more likely to contract the life-threatening diseases.

These views were expressed by the speakers including seasoned experts of while addressing the participants of an awareness seminar organized by the AJK state Department of Livestock and Dairy Development, Mirpur here Friday.

Holding of the seminar was aimed at to raise awareness about brucellosis, a disease that could be transmitted from animals to humans.

Expert and senior veterinary officer Dr. Zafar Iqbal took special part while a large number of other officers and field staff of the State Livestock Department attended.

Addressing the seminar, Director Animal Disease Diagnostics, Surveillance and Reporting Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Additional Principal Veterinary Officer/Assistant Director Animal Health and Veterinary Services Dr.

Khalid Qayyum Butt, District Livestock and Poultry Development Officer Dr. Mujahid Younis and Senior Veterinary Officer Dadyal Dr. Muhabur Rahman informed the participants about the spread, symptoms and control of cozoonotic diseases, especially brucellosis besides awaring the audiance of the importance of the precautionary measures to be saved from this disease.

The participants were told that brucellosis disease in animals was not completely curable and timely diagnosis through various symptoms and laboratory testing could save the rest of the animals and human beings by separating the affected animal from the herd. Besides use of curds etc. could lead to transmission of this disease, speakers underlined.

They further said that since germs also prevails in the blood and semen of infected animals, could also prove to be a major cause of disease transmission to livestock field workers.

"Therefore, it is necessary to adopt protective measures and use of gloves during the treatment of animals is required to be ensured definitely", experts advised.