- Home
- Pakistan
- Experts for preventive measures to avert threat of transfer of animals' diseases to-human beings
Experts For Preventive Measures To Avert Threat Of Transfer Of Animals' Diseases To-human Beings
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 29 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2024) Transfer of animals' diseases to-human beings can be prevented only through taking exceptional precautionary measures.
Livestock department field staffers who use to come into direct contact with the blood and other fluids of animals during the course of their field professional duties are more likely to contract the life-threatening diseases.
These views were expressed by the speakers including seasoned experts of while addressing the participants of an awareness seminar organized by the AJK state Department of Livestock and Dairy Development, Mirpur here Friday.
Holding of the seminar was aimed at to raise awareness about brucellosis, a disease that could be transmitted from animals to humans.
Expert and senior veterinary officer Dr. Zafar Iqbal took special part while a large number of other officers and field staff of the State Livestock Department attended.
Addressing the seminar, Director Animal Disease Diagnostics, Surveillance and Reporting Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Additional Principal Veterinary Officer/Assistant Director Animal Health and Veterinary Services Dr.
Khalid Qayyum Butt, District Livestock and Poultry Development Officer Dr. Mujahid Younis and Senior Veterinary Officer Dadyal Dr. Muhabur Rahman informed the participants about the spread, symptoms and control of cozoonotic diseases, especially brucellosis besides awaring the audiance of the importance of the precautionary measures to be saved from this disease.
The participants were told that brucellosis disease in animals was not completely curable and timely diagnosis through various symptoms and laboratory testing could save the rest of the animals and human beings by separating the affected animal from the herd. Besides use of curds etc. could lead to transmission of this disease, speakers underlined.
They further said that since germs also prevails in the blood and semen of infected animals, could also prove to be a major cause of disease transmission to livestock field workers.
"Therefore, it is necessary to adopt protective measures and use of gloves during the treatment of animals is required to be ensured definitely", experts advised.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rangers, Customs arrest 9 suspects, seize large quantity NCP goods7 seconds ago
-
Rally marks PPP's foundation day25 seconds ago
-
Two-day training for attorneys, lawyers and human rights’ professionals held10 minutes ago
-
Smog: 5 industrial units sealed, 40 vehicles fined20 minutes ago
-
Swindler house maid held, 65 tola stolen ornaments recovered21 minutes ago
-
Heads of colleges with best first-year enrollment awarded certificates30 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal mini petrol pumps in Pattoki30 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddlers held30 minutes ago
-
ECP appoints ROs for NA-262, Quetta by-election30 minutes ago
-
Ceasefire proves ineffective as 12 more deaths takes tally to 122 in Kurram clashes40 minutes ago
-
Schedule for HSSC annual exam-202540 minutes ago
-
PMA expresses apprehensions over report on polio cases40 minutes ago