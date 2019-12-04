Experts for revised approach towards gender equality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Experts addressing a conference "The Time is Now: Gender Equity and Women in Leadership" held at Aga Khan University urged countrymen to rethink their approach towards gender equity.

It was particularly emphasized that country's economic and social development indicators will continue to lag behind other counties until it commits to gender mainstreaming besides reviewing the existing concept of gender equity.

Speakers including Roshanah Zafar, Managing Director, Kashf Foundation, Lindsay Mossman, senior gender equality adviser at the Aga Khan Foundation, Shazia Syed, Chairperson and CEO Unilever Pakistan, Dr. Ayesha Mian, Chairperson, Psychiatry Department, AKU and others noted that there was widespread misinformation about the scale of gender inequality in the workplace and society as a whole.

This was said to be besides the fact that most people are willing to assert that men and women should be treated as equals yet they rarely question why there continues to be a lack of women in upper management and leadership positions across the public and private sector.

Country was reminded to be the second-lowest rank in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2018, behind all other countries in South Asia and that estimates suggest that it will take over 70 years for the country's men and women to have equal levels of economic participation and opportunity, parity in educational and health indicators, and similar levels of political empowerment.

Speakers at the conference called on organisations to make their planning and decision making processes more sensitive and responsive to the importance of gender.

The approach, often referred to as gender mainstreaming, would enable the country to achieve gender equality, they said reiterating that this would require workplaces to place a greater emphasis on collecting and reporting on the performance of programmes by gender.

This was suggested to necessarily include details on how many men and women are promoted, those dropping out of the workforce or, how a company's operations affect each gender.

In the absence of gender-disaggregated information, management was cited to be unable to monitor whether initiatives to narrow gaps are working nor can they be held accountable.

Gender mainstreaming, they said also requires a commitment to parity in interview panels and committees. Organisations should always be asking themselves if there is a diverse group of decision-makers on the table that represent different strengths and perspectives, speakers noted.

Moreover, parity needs to be present at all levels in the organisation: boardroom, executive level, senior management and general workforce.

In the long-term, the presence of a critical mass of women in leadership positions has been found to have an aspirational effect on other females, speakers added.

Dr. Ayesha Mian also the dean of AKU students commented that there were strong cultural norms and structural inequities that continue to hold women back and that these norms mean that men are rarely expected to make compensations in their career for their family, or to play an equal role in parenting and caregiving.

Similarly, women to a much greater degree than men face double standards in the workplace and are held to a higher benchmark than men. For example, women are often labelled as "bossy" or "aggressive" for actions deemed acceptable for men, and women's requests for flexible work timings to deal with family commitments are more likely to be seen as showing a lack of commitment to the workplace.

One of the most noticeable inequalities is in pay parity which worsens as women ascend the corporate ladder, said the chair of the conference.

Dr. Lindsay Mossman reiterated that gender equality involves society equally valuing the different needs, behaviours and aspirations of women and men, boys and girls.

"By being knowledgeable and responsive to gender considerations societies can ensure that everyone has the same rights, responsibilities and access to opportunity, regardless of whether they were born male or female," she said.

Roshaneh Zafar shared examples of how her organisation maintained gender-specific data on employee participation and attainment levels that enabled action to be taken if inequalities were noticed.

The activist stated that when data showed that women were dropping out of the workforce after marriage, she was able to launch awareness programmes for their families to address the issue.

She added that her organisation would not open a branch in an area until they achieve parity between female and male staff.

Gender-disaggregated information drives change in organisations and the current reliance on anecdotal data to assess progress tends to disguise inequalities and to promote tokenism. For example, many workplaces cite the presence of a few token women in senior positions, or the absence of complaints, as proof that their internal systems and practices are fair.

This was said to perpetuate a mistaken belief that low levels of female representation are a result of women's capabilities and their own personal choices, which further impedes efforts to ensure equality.

Shazia Syed spoke about the importance of being sensitive to the needs of different employees. She explained how her company had opened a women's hostel in Karachi so that the parents of female employees feel comfortable with their daughter living on her own in a large city.

Daycare facilities are available for both men and women with children as this helps ensure that the wives of male employees are able to continue working, Ms Syed added.

Later, during a panel session, Standard Chartered Pakistan CEO Shazad Dada noted that organisations that were diverse and sensitive to gender considerations were more productive and would benefit from staff who were more committed to the company.

He was of the opinion that gender equality initiatives makes solid business sense and stated that the country as a whole would suffer if 50 per cent of its population continued to be left behind.

Speakers concluded that the gender gap is concerning for Pakistan as the sustainable development goals contain a set of targets related to gender equality which Pakistan has committedto achieving by 2030.