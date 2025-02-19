Experts for strengthening national health security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Health Services academy (HSA) on Wednesday arranged the One Health Workforce Development Project (OHWD) orientation meeting with national stakeholders to strengthen country's health security.

The event brought together government officials, policymakers, international health organizations, and experts to discuss the interconnected health challenges affecting humans, animals, and the environment.

The One Health Workforce Development Project (OHWD), aims to train a skilled workforce to combat zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and climate-related health risks.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health, called for stronger institutional partnerships to sustain the project’s impact.

He stressed the critical role of the One Health approach in ensuring national health security.

He highlighted the growing threat of zoonotic diseases, AMR, and climate-driven health crises, emphasizing the need for a highly skilled and well-coordinated health workforce.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that no sector can work in isolation when facing public health threats. We need collaboration between the health, veterinary, and environmental sectors to build resilience and preparedness," he said.

Dr. Bharath also underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening disease surveillance, enhancing early warning systems, and supporting cross-sectoral research initiatives.

He urged universities, research institutions, and public health agencies to actively contribute to the project and called on development partners to provide technical and financial assistance to sustain the initiative.

"Our goal is not just to react to health crises but to build a system that prevents them."

"This project marks the beginning of a national transformation in how we approach health security," he concluded.

Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor, HSA highlighted HSA’s role in leading this initiative.

He said, “The One Health approach is no longer optional, it is a necessity for protecting public health and ensuring national security.”

Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ali, National Coordinator OHWD, HSA, provided a comprehensive overview of the project, emphasizing the need for cross-sectoral collaboration to tackle emerging health threats.

“Pakistan must strengthen its workforce in human, veterinary, and environmental health to prepare for future pandemics,” he remarked.

Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and other international bodies expressed their support for the initiative.

Dr Muhammad Daoud Altaf, WHO Health Emergency Lead, stressed the importance of early disease detection and pandemic preparedness, while Dr. Flourence Rolle, FAO Representative Pakistan, underscored the vital role of animal health surveillance in preventing disease outbreaks.

Dr. Shabana Saleem, DG Health, emphasized the need for interdisciplinary workforce training and stated, “A well-coordinated One Health approach is essential for tackling emerging health threats and ensuring national health security.”

Dr. Muhammad Asif, Chief health, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a resilient health system and stated, “Strengthening Pakistan’s health workforce and surveillance systems will be key to preventing future outbreaks.”

Senior government officials reaffirmed their commitment to mainstreaming the One Health approach in national policies.

Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Mashood Ahmad, Special Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services said, “The government is focused on integrating One Health principles into our public health strategy to ensure a safer, healthier Pakistan.”

MNA Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, highlighted the project’s alignment with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She emphasized the need for multi-sectoral collaboration, urging stakeholders to work together for evidence-based policy development.

The meeting concluded with a call for coordinated action to address Pakistan’s pressing health challenges.

Experts and officials agreed on the key priorities including integrating One Health principles into national health policies expanding training programs for health, veterinary, and environmental professionals, strengthening disease surveillance and early warning systems enhancing research collaborations for data-driven policymaking and

improving pandemic preparedness through a trained workforce.

The One Health Workforce Development Project is set to play a transformative role in Pakistan’s health sector, with support from government agencies, academia, and international organizations.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to sustained collaboration.