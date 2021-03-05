Experts for supporting young farmers through subsidy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Young Professionals Platform for Agricultural Research for Development (YPARD) Friday demanded subsidy for agriculture sector to facilitate farmers and enhance productivity.

In a session attended by YPARD Head Ahmad Jawad and representatives of Planning and Development (P&D) team for Pakistan discussed matters pertaining to agriculture development.

Speaking on the occasion, YPARD Head Ahmad Jawad said He said 65 percent population of the country was directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture sector, however, this key sector was given proper attention.

He said farmers could contribute a lot in the national economy if proper incentives and reforms were introduced in agriculture sector.

"We built a renewed strategic framework to respond to new challenges and opportunities faced by the farmers to overcome their problems through scientific approach and research".

Later on,the participants agreed to appoint regional focal persons across the country to create awareness among young farmers about the development of adapted curricula in agriculture.