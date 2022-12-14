Experts for use of modern technology, incentives-based system to enhance industrial production

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Experts of different organizations said that adaptation of the incentives-based system enhances the production of all industrial units to cater to the people's growing food demands besides increasing the country's exports.

These views were expressed by different experts during a day-long conference on sharing best practices of the project" application of Kaizen in micro hydropower turbine manufacturing'' organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) Ministry of Industries and Production Islamabad in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo Japan here on Wednesday.

The General Manager of the NPO informed the participants about the project's objectives, achievements, challenges, and utility for small and large industries.

"Working under the Ministry of Industries and Production, the project was providing key services including energy audit, development of industrial projects, materials assessment, technical experts advisory, and consultancy services to different stakeholders. "The project's key vision is to achieve efficient, sustainable, and inclusive industrial development in Pakistan," he said.

He said substantial revenue could be generated by exploring the mineral and marble resources of KP and Balochistan besides promoting cottage industries in Gilgit Baltistan.

"Singapore and Malaysia had achieved tremendous economic progress due to increase productivity especially of the industrial units." Wajih Abbasi said work on National Productivity Master Plan was underway and would be completed soon. Ejaz Khan Afridi, Vice President of, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the energy shortfall was a major challenge to KP's industries.

He said 30,000MW hydro potential existed in KP and the construction of new water reservoirs in potential sites for which a huge investment is required would help generate inexpensive electricity for domestic, agricultural, and industrial consumers.

APO Japanese expert, Mr. Hideyuki Ezaki said the project carried immense importance for Pakistan due to its high population, and its effective implementation on the ground can help increase production and profits of industrial units besides promoting local industries and creating perfect competition in markets.

Besides quick disposal of solid waste materials and unproductive stock besides creating space in industrial units, he also suggested ensuring quality in products, packing, and transportation services for attaining maximum economic and financial benefits.