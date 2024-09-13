Open Menu

Experts Gathering Held On Developing Standardized Guidelines For Cryosphere Monitoring In HKH Region

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Experts gathering held on developing standardized guidelines for cryosphere monitoring in HKH region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Around 25 experts and representatives from across Pakistan gathered for a consultation workshop on developing standardized guidelines for cryosphere monitoring in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region.

Organized by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the gathering marks a significant step towards establishing consistent methodologies and protocols for monitoring glaciers, snow, and permafrost in the HKH region.

In his welcome address, Sher Muhammad, Cryosphere Specialist at ICIMOD, emphasized the significance of the workshop, underscoring the need for standardized Cryosphere monitoring methodologies to ensure consistency in data collection.

"This is not just about research; it's about ensuring reliable data that can inform decision-making and help us better understand cryosphere changes and their downstream impacts,” Sher told participants.

Dr. Arun Shrestha, Strategic Group Lead for Managing Climate and Environmental Risks at ICIMOD, discussed the organization’s initiatives and its longstanding involvement in Pakistan.

He emphasized how ICIMOD has shifted its approach, stepping back to enable regional member countries to take the lead in cryosphere monitoring. ICIMOD focuses on providing capacity-building support and other critical assistance to its partners.

Arif Goheer, newly appointed Executive Director of the Global Climate Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) while reflecting on the long-standing collaboration between ICIMOD and GCISC, highlighted the importance of building on past achievements to strengthen cryosphere research capacity in Pakistan further.

"Our collaboration began with glacier monitoring in 2018 and capacity-building in 2019, and I’m pleased to say that our partnership has only grown stronger. Today’s consultation is another step in this journey."

The main agenda of the workshop was reviewing the draft guideline for a standardized cryosphere monitoring approach in the HKH region.

The participants also exchange knowledge and experiences on existing methodologies and the status of cryosphere monitoring in Pakistan, Improving understanding of the use of standardized guidelines in cryosphere research.

Later, Sher Muhammad expressed his gratitude and mentioned "We look forward to your insights, which will help us create guidelines that are not only scientifically robust but also practical for researchers working in the field."

With a renewed sense of purpose and collaboration, the participants departed with the promise of ongoing consultations and a shared commitment to advancing cryosphere monitoring in the HKH region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Snow Exchange Lead 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

14 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

14 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

14 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

14 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

14 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

14 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

14 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

14 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan