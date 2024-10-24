Experts hail modernizing initiatives in Uzbekistan amid Int’l partnership initiatives Week

As the Central Asian Republic of Uzbekistan is going to hold its elections of deputies of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and Local Council, the international experts participating in the week-long International Partnership Initiatives Week have hailed the modernizing initiatives being implemented to ensure human rights, development, transparency, inclusivity and freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) As the Central Asian Republic of Uzbekistan is going to hold its elections of deputies of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and Local Council, the international experts participating in the week-long International Partnership Initiatives Week have hailed the modernizing initiatives being implemented to ensure human rights, development, transparency, inclusivity and freedom of expression.

“On October 27 this year, Uzbekistan will hold elections of deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and local Councils, whereas conducting these elections based on the principles of democracy, openness, transparency, and the rule of law largely depends on the country’s socio-economic, political, and spiritual situation and the availability of perfect foundations of electoral law,” Bekhruz Khudoyberdiev, from Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) told APP in an online interaction while sharing an account of various activities held under the International Partnership Initiatives Week.

Bekhruz Khudoyberdiev said the foreign experts were highly appreciating the reforms in Uzbekistan to ensure human rights and recognize that international standards in the country were systematically and gradually introduced into national legislation and law enforcement practice.

Uzbekistan, he said had gained much experience in creating bodies and institutions of state power through elections that fully comply with international norms and standards.

“At the same time, the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan is an important guarantee for the implementation of citizens’ electoral rights. Thus, based on the principles concerning elections defined in the Constitution, the Election Code was adopted,” he said.

Uzbekistan, taking decisive steps towards reforms and international initiatives, strictly adheres to the motto: “The future of the country, the life of future generations, and the social and political rights of citizens are embodied in the voice of each voter”, he added.

This was once again noted at the session “Elections as a new stage in deepening democratic reforms and practical implementation of the renewed Constitution” held in Tashkent as part of the International Partnership Initiatives Week, the UzA scribe said.

The week was culminating on October 26th with over 350 representatives of international organizations, civil society institutions, large businesses, and experts participating in the events including over 50 conferences, roundtable discussions, and practical dialogues, he added.

The foreign and domestic experts were exchanging views on democratic reforms in New Uzbekistan, their essence, achievements, the formation of a completely new socio-economic, political-legal, and spiritual-educational space in the country, and priority foreign and domestic policy tasks.

In particular, he said Professor of Turiba University Raimundas Kalesnykas (Latvia) highly appreciated the democratic reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan.

“We see that Uzbekistan is boldly overcoming difficulties today”, Prof Kalesnykas noted. “The success of these reforms directly depends on political will. As an expert observer, I would like to note that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev shows great political will in implementing reforms. It is essential to convey to foreign experts and the world community the transformations and updates in your country. In this regard, it is necessary to hold more such international events”, he said.

World Bank Senior Economist Pinar Yasar emphasized that providing citizens with decent work and improving their living conditions is one of the main goals of reforms in Uzbekistan. She noted that one of the noticeable results is the decrease in the unemployment rate every year.

In a roundtable discussion on “Stimulating sustainable economic growth through global partnerships: the role of innovation in expanding human capital and entrepreneurship”, the Lead Human Development Economist of the World Bank, Tazeen Fasih, said that Uzbekistan had shown the best result in reducing poverty among the countries of Europe and Central Asia.

“I must admit that educational reforms in your country are being implemented at a rapid pace”, Tazeen Fasih said, adding that particular attention is paid to the digitalization of the economy and the development of information and communication technologies.

During the session on “Achievements in youth policy and sports in the New Uzbekistan and tasks for the future”, the results of the youth policy implemented in the country and the results achieved in sports were discussed. It was emphasized that in 2025, Tashkent will host the 3rd Asian and 5th Asian Youth Para Games. It was noted that an Olympic Village is being built on an area of ??100 hectares for this purpose.

It should be noted that as part of the Week, the results of analysis and proposals of experts on global issues of today that are important not only for Uzbekistan, but also for the world community as a whole are discussed – green development, safe tourism, food security, modern agricultural technologies and development of small business sectors, foreign policy, agreements on peace, openness and development.