Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental to public health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Public health experts have hailed increased taxation on cigarettes, fizzy drinks and sugar under the national budget announced for fiscal year 2019-2020.

Talking to the APP they appreciated political will reflected on part of the PTI government towards public health by not budging before influential lobbies that previously managed to acquire certain leeway at the cost of public well being.

"It is heartening to register that heavy taxation has been imposed on cigarette paving way for increase in its cost and impact smoking habits of many," said Prof Javaid Khan, Chairman, National Alliance for Tobacco Control (NATC).

Mentioning that chest physicians as well as other medical specialists from across the country had been, for years, striving to streamline tobacco control and no-smoking campaigns, he said a substantial attempt has been made this time.

Dr. Javed A Khan further hoped that imposition of "health levy" on every single cigarette stick (by Rs.10/) and every single (250 ml) bottle of carbonated drinks, as committed by authorities, would also materialise soon.

"We are looking forward to it as the revenue generated through these measures was said to be added to the health budget," said the health activist.

Dr. Abu Zar Kazi, supplementing his co-professional, said concerted efforts are required to contain the un-checked consumption of fizzy drinks by people of all age groups, including children.

"Each single 250ml bottle contains 2-3 table spoons of sugar while our youth and children are noticed in routine to drink two to three bottles as a norm - particularly during ceremonies." This was said to be directly affecting the sugar levels as well as hormones of the consumers turing them hyper and easily provocative.

In reply to a question, the two seasoned professionals agreed that smokeless tobacco was equally hazardous, however, a baseline survey is yet to be undertaken about production, smuggling and public consumption of gutka, pan, pan masala (comprising concoction of tobacco and other dangerous chemicals).

"We along with all other stakeholders have to take this too on urgent basis," they agreed mentioning that 165,000 lives were lost in Pakistan due to tobacco smoking only.

Dr. Khan further suggested need for a campaign to do away with the culture of Mithai distribution and cake exchange to mark jubilation or festivity.

Keeping in view the steady surge in the incidence of series of non-communicable diseases ranging from diabetes, coronary infarctions, cancers and so-fort, the activist said it was high time to modify food choices and eating habits.