Experts Highlight Importance Of Bio-safety In HC Institutions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Experts highlight importance of bio-safety in HC institutions

Best practices for biological safety and security not only protect biological agents from accidental or intentional misuse but also make their handling more efficient, said experts here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Best practices for biological safety and security not only protect biological agents from accidental or intentional misuse but also make their handling more efficient, said experts here on Friday.

Addressing the participants of a workshop on "Biosafety and Security in Health Care Institutions," organized by Laboratory Animal Science - Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), they particularly sought safety and security of researchers and health care personnel associated with hospital and laboratories.

Stringent steps to protect their exposure to risks linked to intentional or accidental exposure was particular recommended on the occasion.

It was further emphasized that severe outbreaks of diseases, natural or artificial can easily compromise public health safety and security thus demanding efficient implementation of each and every preventive measure.

This was critically needed to safe guard human health, said the speakers.

Prof. Dr. Massimo Bertino, a certified trainer on biosafety and security, from Virginia Commonwealth University, Prof. Dr. Raza Shah from International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences and Engineer Shaikh Saquib Rafique, Director, NTRL and Sure Bio Diagnostics were the key speakers on the occasion.

It was also addressed by DUHS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Said Qurasihy, Pro Vice Chancellor of DUHS, Prof. Zarnaz Wahid and Dr. Talat Roome.

