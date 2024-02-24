Experts Highlight Importance Of Books Reading In Children
Published February 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Renowned educationist and author, Dr. Rashid Hameed on Saturday highlights the importance of instilling a love for books in children.
Talking to ptv, he emphasizes that fostering a positive relationship with reading can greatly enhance their critical thinking skills and spark their imagination.
In a digital age dominated by screens, Dr. Rashid urges parents and educators to prioritize traditional books over digital distractions.
He underscores the enduring impact of printed literature on intellectual development and advocates for the integration of reading into daily routines from an early age.
"Reading books is crucial for enhancing children's capabilities," Dr. Rashid asserts. "It not only cultivates life skills but also instills a lifelong passion for learning."
Educationist and social activist, Meeran Malik also underscored the multifaceted benefits of book reading.
She said that books contribute to skills such as effective communication, vocabulary enrichment, and nurturing creativity and curiosity.
"Reading books strengthens various life skills," Malik explains. "From enhancing imagination to boosting self-confidence, books play a pivotal role in shaping a child's character and future."
While recognizing the value of technology in education, Dr. Rashid emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balance and preserving the essence of traditional reading experiences.
She acknowledges the usefulness of online platforms in adapting to modern educational needs while stressing the irreplaceable value of original thought and creativity.
Both experts stress the importance of introducing children to books from an early age and utilizing resources like audiobooks and radio stories to further enrich their reading experiences.
