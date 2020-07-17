Experts highlight importance of social media at UoS session

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Experts Friday suggested imparting youth with digital education and skills in fast-paced technological world as the social media had become one of the most important instruments of hybrid warfare.

Media professionals and academics were attending the concluding session of a conference titled, 'Digital Media & Freedom of Expression: Experiences, Challenges and Prospects'. The session was moderated by Abdul Rehman Qaiser, assistant professor of the Communication and Media Department, University of Sargodha (UoS).

The 10-day long 'Youth Digital Conference' was organised by the Youth Media Network (YMN), in connection with the World Youth Skills Day, to provide youth with a platform for fruitful conversation, encourage dialogue culture and generate healthy debating threads for critical discourse.

The YMN is an initiative of the students of Communication and Media Studies, Sargodha University which brought together multi-talented and skillful students from various institutes across Punjab at one platform.

The conference was aimed at motivating the youth about future prospects and challenges of technologically advanced world and equipping them with necessary social graces, personal development and character building to meet the needs of highly competitive workplaces.

Addressing the concluding session, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said: "Journalism is an art of articulating the public opinion. The real art and the responsibility of journalists is to delink the political element and power association from information, based on facts.

" He vowed to establish Policy Research Institute for Social Media (PRISM) at the Sargodha University for studying different dimensions of social media/digital spaces and to recommend policy level interventions, rebuttal of propaganda and create awareness among the youth about digital threats.

Award winning senior investigative journalist Azaz Syed told the session that the social media got the power to influence the public opinion by eliminating monopoly of groups and institutions to regulate flow of information. "With its association to citizen journalism, the social media has given tough time to traditional media. Sometimes, the reality at social media had been lost due to fake, false or manipulative contents; however, it could help generate debate and enhance critical thinking among the youth," he added.

Criticising the traditional media policies, senior journalist and anchorperson Sabookh Syed said that marketing officers had been controlling the editorial board and deciding what to publish and what not, while the social media was a platform where you express freely. He said that freedom of expression did not mean that you have every right to say anything, but it comes with responsibility.

Concluding the session, Noman Yaser, assistant professor Communication and Media Studies, appreciated the YMN efforts and associated youth with it from across Punjab for establishing platform in testing times of COVID-19. He discussed the authenticity and challenges of free flow of information on the social media, checks and balances mechanism and stressed educating youth about using the social media.