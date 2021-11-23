UrduPoint.com

Experts Highlight Low Voter Turnout Of Youth In Pakistan: Symposium Frames Recommendations

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:25 PM

The participants, in a Youth Parliament Pakistan organised online symposium titled - Why Young People Don't Vote in Pakistan? - held an enlightening discussion on how young people are reluctant to participate in the electoral processes, especially casting votes in the previous general elections

The symposium was opened by Ahmed Bilal Mehboob,President of PILDAT who welcomed the participants and speakers.

He also shed light on the topic of the symposium and the significance of youth voters in the country, said a press release. Amna Kausar, Projects Manager of PILDAT and Coordinator Youth Parliament Pakistan delivered a brief presentation and an overview of the 17th Youth Parliament Pakistan which is in the process of receiving EoIs and selecting 300-900 of the brightest young individuals belonging to 272 National Assembly Constituencies, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and overseas Pakistanis.

Bilal Gilani, Executive Director of Gallup Pakistan spoke on the topic of Youth Voter Turnout in the General Elections of Pakistanand stressed on the important fact that of the youth normally cast their votes in Pakistan and not the remaining .

He highlighted that young women normally do not cast votes due to numerous factors such as their mobility constraints and household responsibilities.

He further provided an overview of the statistical analysis of youth voter turnout in the past General Elections in Pakistan.

Gilani said the current eligible youth had witnessed the downfall of the country's economy and the peak of terrorist activities which had made them resilient but still skeptical about the electoral system.

Nighat Siddique,Additional Director General of Gender and Social Inclusion Wing ECP spoke on Young Voters in Electoral Rolls and Initiatives to Improve Youth Voter Turnout and highlighted the voter turn-out and the lack of political participation of youth in Pakistan.

She provided a comprehensive overview of the pilot projects to assess youth voter turnout in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and how Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is trying to extend it towards other universities.

She shed light on the research wing which is constantly engaging the youth in training them about the significance of electoral process in Pakistan.

She said the ECP is trying its best to reach out to the grassroots level community and to encourage their participation in the elections of Pakistan.

She shed light on how the ECP has made the electoral process inclusive in Pakistan for people with disabilities, marginalized youth and women.

Participants for the course included civil society actors, academic researchers, businessmen and students from all regions of Pakistan.

