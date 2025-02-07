Experts Highlight Regional Connectivity, Cooperation At CAPA Dialogue
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 09:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad (IRSI), led by President Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, has organized a roundtable discussion titled '2025 Central Asia/Pakistan/Azerbaijan (CAPA) Ambassadorial Dialogue on Regional Connectivity’ here the other day.
The event brought together ambassadors from four Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, with Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed as the chief guest and keynote speaker, according to a press release issued.
The dialogue featured prominent speakers, including H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan; H.E. Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan; H.E. Mr. Sharifzoda Yusuf, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan; H.E. Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps; and H.
E. Mr. Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan.
Discussions and insights centered on how Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Central Asian states share a decades-long, cultural, religious and linguistic relationship anchored in mutual trust, strategic convergence on regional issues and joint commitments towards global peace and harmony.
While the relationship has blossomed in multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization through regular exchanges on themes such as prospects for regional connectivity and leveraging strategic locations to synergize sustainable development, there is a dire need for all three sides to expand their political, economic and environmental cooperation for localized prosperity amid emerging global dynamics such as increased polarization and economic turmoil.
