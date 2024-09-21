Experts Highlight Risk Factors, Growing Threat Of Alzheimer’s Disease
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Medical experts have warned that a variety of factors, including vitamin B12 deficiency, diabetes, high blood pressure, lack of sleep, obesity, anxiety, headache medications, inactivity, smoking, and an unbalanced diet, significantly contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
These insights were shared during a seminar held on Saturday in recognition of World Alzheimer's Day, organized by the Neurology Department of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS). The event featured Professor Dr. Asif Bashir, Executive Director of PINS, as the chief guest.
Prominent neurologists highlighted the symptoms, preventive measures, and treatment options for Alzheimer’s, emphasizing the critical importance of early diagnosis and care. They pointed out that women are at higher risk than men of developing the disease. Dr. Asif Bashir revealed that over one million people in Pakistan currently suffer from Alzheimer's, and by 2050, experts predict that 1 in 8 people globally could be affected, with the total number of cases expected to exceed 130 million.
Alzheimer’s disease, a brain disorder commonly seen in individuals over 65, leads to memory loss and a decline in cognitive function, severely impacting a person's ability to recall important details and relationships. The experts stressed that Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death and that patients must not be left unattended. They urged families to provide constant care and to consult a neurologist at the earliest signs of the disease to prevent its progression.
Leading neurologists, including Professor Dr. Mohsin Zaheer, Professor Dr. Qasim Bashir, and others, addressed the seminar, underscoring the urgent need for increased awareness and research to combat the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's in Pakistan. The event was well-attended by doctors, nurses, paramedics, and media representatives.
The experts called for a concerted effort in promoting healthy lifestyles, reducing risk factors, and ensuring proper care for those already suffering from the disease.
