Experts highlight SBC strategies as key to sustainable healthcare at 14th Public Health Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The 14th International Public Health Conference concluded with experts stressing the importance of integrating Social and Behavior Change (SBC) strategies into Pakistan’s health systems and policies to ensure sustainable development.

Health professionals, policymakers, and leading organizations gathered to discuss the adoption of SBC frameworks, particularly in family planning and healthcare services, as crucial for addressing Pakistan’s ongoing healthcare challenges.

Key recommendations emphasized the need for cross-sectoral partnerships, research-driven programs, and high-quality healthcare services to achieve long-term, sustainable outcomes. The conference highlighted the importance of incorporating SBC strategies within health systems, with a particular focus on family planning, to foster improvements in public health across the country.

The opening plenary session, titled “Bridging the Gap: Integrating SBC in Health Systems and Family Planning,” underscored the necessity of embedding SBC strategies to bring about meaningful and lasting advancements in public health. Regional experts, including Dr. Jahanzaib Sohail, Ms. Saman Rai, and Tariq Azam Lariq, presented region-specific insights, emphasizing the potential for locally tailored SBC approaches to drive effective interventions.

Organizations such as Pathfinder International, Nutrition International, and ILO actively contributed to the discussions, stressing the need for cross-sectoral collaboration to develop sustainable health programs. They highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as maternal and child health, community health education, and quality assurance through collaborative efforts.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of Health Services academy (HSA), expressed gratitude to the conference participants and acknowledged the event’s success in fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. He emphasized the importance of the newly established Health and Wellness Center, which aims to enhance healthcare access and further strengthen public health efforts nationwide. Dr. Shahzad also reaffirmed HSA’s commitment to bridging the gap between research and practical application, stating that the collaborative efforts initiated during the conference would lead to innovative, sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s healthcare challenges.

Dr. Shahzad recognized the contributions of Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Khan, Registrar of HSA; Nadeem Kayani, Head of Quality Assurance; Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid, Head of RMNCH; Dr. Khalid Iqbal Malik from the Examination Department; HSA faculty members; and the conference organizers. He expressed confidence that HSA will continue to host successful initiatives through effective teamwork, thereby further enhancing the standards of public health in Pakistan.

The closing recommendations called for integrating SBC frameworks into public health policies to foster sustainable behavior change, especially in family planning and preventive care. It also emphasized the need for strengthening cross-sector partnerships to leverage diverse expertise and resources. Additionally, capacity building for health professionals and the use of culturally tailored, research-driven interventions were identified as essential to improving program design and outreach.