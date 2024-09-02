Open Menu

Experts Highlight Training Value Of Apple Chain In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Experts highlight training value of apple chain in Balochistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A scholar of the department of Agricultural education, extension and short courses at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Syed Taimoor Shah presented his paper, highlighting the importance of training for Apple commercialization in Balochistan.

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari.

In his presentation, Syed Taimoor Shah described that 11 districts in Balochistan were major apple producers, and his research focused on 6 of these. His findings revealed that the best commercial apple varieties were grown in these areas, and if farmers receive training in the fields of supply chain management, value chain, shelf life and export of high-quality varieties, both the farmers and the province could see significant development.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari praised the scholar's research, stating that it identifies a critical gap in agricultural activities, specifically the training needs of individuals involved in the apple value chain. This work not only has the potential to improve apple production and marketing in Balochistan but also offers guidance on the possible opportunities for apple cultivation in Sindh, he said.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo emphasized that the research identifies key training gaps and proposes strategies to improve the apple value chain in Balochistan, which could support economic growth and strengthen the local economy.

Prof. Dr. Badar Nassem from Arid Agriculture University, who served as the external reviewer for the seminar, expressed his views on the potential for enhancing apple production and marketing in Balochistan's apple-growing regions. He stressed the importance of focusing on these opportunities to boost agricultural production in the region.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar highlighted the need for targeted interventions to promote apple production and marketing in Balochistan as well as exploring the potential for apple cultivation in Sindh.

The seminar was attended by a large number of faculty members, students and researchers interested in the progress of apple value chain management and the potential expansion of apple cultivation in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Education Agriculture Progress Apple Event From Best

Recent Stories

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

34 minutes ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

3 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

3 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

3 hours ago
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan