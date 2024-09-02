Experts highlight training value of apple chain in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A scholar of the department of Agricultural education, extension and short courses at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Syed Taimoor Shah presented his paper, highlighting the importance of training for Apple commercialization in Balochistan.

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari.

In his presentation, Syed Taimoor Shah described that 11 districts in Balochistan were major apple producers, and his research focused on 6 of these. His findings revealed that the best commercial apple varieties were grown in these areas, and if farmers receive training in the fields of supply chain management, value chain, shelf life and export of high-quality varieties, both the farmers and the province could see significant development.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari praised the scholar's research, stating that it identifies a critical gap in agricultural activities, specifically the training needs of individuals involved in the apple value chain. This work not only has the potential to improve apple production and marketing in Balochistan but also offers guidance on the possible opportunities for apple cultivation in Sindh, he said.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo emphasized that the research identifies key training gaps and proposes strategies to improve the apple value chain in Balochistan, which could support economic growth and strengthen the local economy.

Prof. Dr. Badar Nassem from Arid Agriculture University, who served as the external reviewer for the seminar, expressed his views on the potential for enhancing apple production and marketing in Balochistan's apple-growing regions. He stressed the importance of focusing on these opportunities to boost agricultural production in the region.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar highlighted the need for targeted interventions to promote apple production and marketing in Balochistan as well as exploring the potential for apple cultivation in Sindh.

The seminar was attended by a large number of faculty members, students and researchers interested in the progress of apple value chain management and the potential expansion of apple cultivation in Sindh.