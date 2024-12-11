Open Menu

Experts Highlighted Strategic Options For Pakistan At Conference"US-China Maritime Competition In Indian Ocean”

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Experts highlighted strategic options for Pakistan at conference"US-China Maritime Competition in Indian Ocean”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) on Wednesday organized a roundtable conference titled “US-China Maritime Competition in the Indian Ocean Region Under the Trump Administration and Options for Pakistan” to proffer policy guidelines to relevant stakeholders.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was the Chief Guest, whereas Vice Admiral Khan Hasham bin Siddique presented the Keynote, said a press release.

Dr. Baber Bilal, Vice President of NIMA welcomed the guests and gave an overview of the conference.

Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed, President of NIMA moderated the session. Maritime experts, diplomats, policymakers, government officials, academia, think tanks and university students actively participated in the discussion.

It was a general consensus that, under the Trump 2.0 administration era, trade wars would take precedence over military confrontation. The Indian Ocean will gain substantial strategic importance because a major portion of global trade passes through this region.

The rise of multipolarity will enhance the role of middle powers and regional players. Thus, Pakistan as a major player in IOR will face challenges and opportunities to in-cash its geo-strategic location.

Senator Mushahid highlighted Donald Trump's 2.0 era as transformative and likely to bring about in-house changes in the U.S. administration approach, prioritizing the ‘USA first’ policy. Vice Admiral Hasham emphasized that Pakistan needs to continue its strategic partnership with China while managing its relations with the US.

He highlighted the need to identify strategic options and formulate a policy framework for the Indian Ocean. Dr. Maria Sultan of SASSI stated that the Trump administration would likely lure into Russia by easing economic sanctions to contain China.

In the end, President NIMA thanked all the participants for their whole hearted participation and reaffirmed NIMA’s commitment to advancing dialogue on maritime and regional security issues.

Recent Stories

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

45 minutes ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

51 minutes ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

59 minutes ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

2 hours ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

2 hours ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

2 hours ago
vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

2 hours ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

4 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

5 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan