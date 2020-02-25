UrduPoint.com
Experts Identify Obesity As A Trigger Factor For Depression

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:31 PM

Experts identify obesity as a trigger factor for depression

Experts of different medical specialties and sub-specialties on Tuesday urged public in general to realize that obesity was a major threat for their physical and psychological well-being

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Experts of different medical specialties and sub-specialties on Tuesday urged public in general to realize that obesity was a major threat for their physical and psychological well-being.

Addressing a press conference to share details of the Fight Obesity campaign speakers including Prof. Iqbal Afridi, Chairman, Psychiatry Department, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Dr. Tanvir Razi Ahmed, a senior physician, Faiza Khan, President, Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) and others expressed deep concern about growing obesity among youth and children in the country.

Prof. Afridi, highlighting the link between depression and obesity, said hypertension, the root cause of several diseases, was also a factor contributory to melancholy among the obese.

"Rotundness does effect attitude, approach and emotions of the person concerned," said the psychiatrist reiterating that negativity did affect productivity and performance with direct impact on the social well being.

He urged the parents to inculcate healthy habits among their children with equal attention towards discipline and healthy life style.

Dr. Afridi also referred to benefits of fasting that not only fights against the cancer causing cells but also protects the person concerned from different diseases.

Dr. Tanvir Razi Ahmed, drawing attention towards the ever growing challenge of obesity in the country, said people ought to understand that this in itself was a health condition that aggravated ailments as diabetes, heart related conditions, cancers and so-forth.

"Public and private sectors need to join hands and fight against the challenge that can be effectively handled through public awareness," said Dr. Razi.

Appreciating the government for taking meaningful action to discourage consumption of carbonated drinks, smoking and sugar made items, he said much was yet to be done to discourage the culture of complex and junk food.

Faiza Khan said more than half of the ailments registered in the country were directly linked to food consumption and it was important that people were encouraged to opt for balanced diet.

"Precautions must begin from home," said the nutritionist urging people to also pay equal attention towards their physical activity so as to have a healthy mind with a healthy body.

Rabia Anwar, former president of PNDS said people in general and parents in particular must realize that a fat baby was not necessarily a healthy baby.

Health experts were unanimous in their opinion that obesity can be easily controlled, provided there was will on part of the masses as well as the government.

Former test cricketer, Younus Khan said that he as a responsible citizen has joined the "Fight Obesity" campaign.

