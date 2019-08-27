LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) ::Lawmakers and analysts on Monday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation for bravely narrating and portraying the Kashmir issue before the world community.

Talking to APP, noted lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had further highlighted the issue of Kashmiri people and exposed the real face of India before the world.

He said that PM Imran Khan had taken the Kashmir issue to the new heights.

He said the PM urged the world powers to realize the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and play their role to help the oppressed Kashmiris.

PTI MPA Muhammad Hanif Patafi said the prime minister had projected the Kashmir issue in a bold and brave way.

MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that due to the consistent efforts of the PTI government, the Kashmir issue had been highlighted at all forums across the world.

He said the eyes of more than a billion Muslims were set on the United Nations for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

A lawyer Mian Muhammad Tariq said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue and appealed the world community to take notice of the grave situation in Indian Held Kashmir and now time has come for UN to intervene and resolve the issue as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir