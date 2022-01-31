Experts lauds Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Act, 2022, as a 'revolutionary step'

Ministry of Human Rights on Monday said that that the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Act, 2022, drafted with input from women's rights groups & lawyers had been lauded as a 'revolutionary step'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights on Monday said that that the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Act, 2022, drafted with input from women's rights groups & lawyers had been lauded as a 'revolutionary step'.

In a tweet on official handle, the ministry said that "The law will not only protect individuals against workplace harassment of a physical nature but will also cover other forms of harassment and gender discrimination at the workplace."According to ministry, Syed Miqdad Mehdi, high court advocate & legal expert in children and women's rights said "The law has redefined what the workplace means, so now, any open or closed space where a person goes for work would now be considered their workplace."