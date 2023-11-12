Open Menu

Experts Lay Stress On Empowering Local Communities In Flood Risks Mitigation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Experts lay stress on empowering local communities in flood risks mitigation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Environmental experts at an international workshop noted that empowering local communities to assume a central role in flood risk mitigation is paramount, given that they are the most directly affected by such events.

“By equipping these communities with the requisite resources and technical knowledge and tools for effective water management, we can transform this flood from a risk into an economic opportunity,” observed the experts.

The workshop titled "Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities", was organized by International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan with support from USAID

“This workshop was marked by engaging discussions, collaborative presentations, and expert insights, as community members and stakeholders gathered to address water-related issues and explore solutions in the challenging context of hill torrents,” said Dr. Sarfraz Munir, Researcher, IWMI Pakistan.

“Through this consultation, our aim is to foster collaboration and engagement with relevant government departments, policymakers, the private sector, academia and, most importantly, the local communities.

We are committed to listening to and learning from firsthand experiences, as we collectively work towards addressing and mitigating the challenges posed by changing rainfall patterns and the increasing threat of floods.” said Mr. Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist, USAID/Pakistan.

The Community Listening Session" served as a platform where community members were convened to engage in a meaningful dialogue regarding their experiences and challenges while confronting with the heavy rainwater originating from the hills in the form of hill torrents.

This interactive gathering provided an invaluable opportunity for community elders to share their perspectives and insights.

The communities who participated in the discussion were from the Daraban Zam, Tank Zam and Gomal Zam areas, of District Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This constructive exchange was enriched by informative presentations delivered by representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the private sector, and the public sector.

Distinguished speakers included Engr. Tariq Ali from the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Munawar Khatak of HELVETAS Pakistan, and Engr. Zahoor Ahmad from Ages Consultants, Peshawar.

The event featured an enlightening panel discussion chaired by Nazim Ali, a USAID representative, focusing on the priorities of public and non-governmental sectors.

This panel brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, along with representatives from NGOs, to exchange views and highlight collective priorities.

"Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities" workshop underscored the pivotal role of community engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and expert guidance in harnessing the potential for transformative change in these challenging environments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Flood Water Dera Ismail Khan Tank Gomal Event From Government Share

Recent Stories

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

14 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

14 hours ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

14 hours ago
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

14 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

14 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

14 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan