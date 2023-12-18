Experts must expedite efforts to ensure food security: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Agricultural scientists and experts must expedite their efforts to ensure food security in order to meet the demand of the ever-growing population, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the concluding session of a four-week workshop titled Finance, Administration Management and E-governance arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center, UAF, for the officers of Agriculture Department Punjab. Director Professional Training Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dr Neelam and others also spoke.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the agricultural sector was facing challenges including low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others.

He added that to combat the challenges, we have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector. He urged them to disseminate modern agricultural trends in the farming community that would boost productivity. He said that the development of the country depended upon the sector and the university was making an all-out effort to address agricultural issues at the national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower .

Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said it was the eighteenth workshop for the agricultural department officers which was mandatory for their promotion. He said that renowned persons of their field were imparting training to the participants. He said that for sustainable economic development, the uplift of the agricultural sector was a must.