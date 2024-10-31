Experts, officials convene to unlock Bamboo’s benefits for economy, environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Government officials, international organizations and experts on Thursday, in a workshop, explored bamboo's vast potential to address climate change, create economic opportunities, and reduce plastic use, as they gathered to develop a comprehensive national bamboo strategy.

The workshop began with a welcome address by Hammad Shamimi, Additional Secretary of MoCC&EC, (Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination), who highlighted the importance of collective efforts in tackling Pakistan’s climate challenges.

He noted that the Ministry is committed to sustainable solutions that address the pressing environmental challenges while simultaneously creating economic opportunities.

Bamboo predominantly grows in tropical climates throughout the world. In Asia (80%), bamboo holds significant ecological, social, and commercial importance.

Among 1,600 species found globally, more than 900 are in Asia of which three are native to Pakistan: Arundinaria falcata, Bambusa bamboo, and Dendrocalamus strictus.

Bamboo has been used extensively for construction and woven products.

Especially, bamboo was successfully used for building transitional and permanent shelters in response to natural calamities such as earthquakes and floods.

Prof Lu Wenming, Deputy Director General of INBAR highlighted the potential of Bamboo to act as one of the key drivers to address climate change and livelihoods at the same time.

He also highlighted the cross-border collaborations between Pakistan and neighbouring countries as a key area of interest for INBAR, aiming to take the lead and play a significant role in developing studies and projects focused on bamboo promotion and value addition.

He stressed that he will contribute to the betterment of the world through the sustainable management of existing natural resources by promoting collective efforts and accepting adaptable solutions.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative of IUCN Pakistan, highlighted the use of Nature-based Solutions in the fight against climate change.

He noted that bamboo could be used as an alternate to plastic.

Pakistan possesses the necessary land and climate for bamboo cultivation across various regions, making it a promising crop. Bamboo has versatile applications, from construction and furniture to textiles and handicrafts, and it also serves as an effective soil binder for erosion control, contributing to economic diversification.

He also linked the promotion and use of bamboo with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Syed Ghulam Qadir Shah, Chair and Member Coordination of Pakistan's Climate Change Authority, emphasised the need for research-based decision making on the future of bamboo in Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of conducting pilot projects to select suitable bamboo species and locations for their development. He highlighted that bamboo should not be considered solely a forest species but rather an alternative livelihood option for farmers, integrating it as a farm forestry crop.

Ms Haseena Anbrain, Deputy Inspector General of Forests at MoCC&EC outlined the workshop objectives, which included assessing current bamboo resources, discussing value chain opportunities, and aligning the strategy with global initiatives such as INBAR’s Global Action Plan for Bamboo as a Substitute for Plastic (2023-2030).

Jayaraman Durai, Director of the Global Programme at INBAR, expressed his willingness to support Pakistan in developing a comprehensive Bamboo programme.

Ms Jin Wei, Senior Capacity Building Officer at INBAR proposed global action plan for bamboo as substitute for plastic for 2023-2030.

She shared range of options for usage of bamboo as the best alternate.

Dr Muhammad Khurshid, the consultant presented policy integration analysis in Pakistan and its alignment with the National Bamboo Strategy.