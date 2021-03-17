Experts on Cryptocurrency calls on CM advisor Ziaullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of experts on Cryptocurrency and Cryptomining on Tuesday met with Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash and discussed various aspects relating to the virtual Currency.

The delegation comprising of experts Waqar Zaka, Dr.

Wajid, Ahmed Manzoor held a detailed discussion on necessary steps and legislation required for Cryptocurrency.

Secretary Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Humayun Khan and Director Science and Technology, Khalid Khan were also present in the meeting.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly has already passed a resolution regarding Cryptocurrency and Cryptomining demanding of the Federal government to take steps to legalise cryptocurrency and cryptomining in the country.