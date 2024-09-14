Experts On 'World First Aid Day' Highlight Importance Of First Aid Training In Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) On World First Aid Day, medical experts and educators gathered to stress the importance of including first aid education in Pakistan's national curriculum and emphasized that this crucial skill could significantly reduce mortality rates and promote a culture of safety and emergency preparedness.
"In Pakistan, the 1122 Rescue service plays a crucial role in providing emergency medical care and rescue operations. However, despite their efforts many people remain unaware of the importance of first aid education and rely heavily on ambulances in emergency situations," said a report aired by ptv news channel.
"In Pakistan, most people lack basic first aid knowledge, leading to unnecessary delays in medical treatment," it added.
"In emergency situations, every minute counts, and the lack of first aid education can result in severe consequences, including loss of life," said a renowned cardiologist Major General (Retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani.
"The majority of Pakistanis rely on ambulances to respond to medical emergencies, rather than taking immediate action themselves. This reliance can lead to delayed treatment as ambulances may take time to arrive especially in traffic-congested areas," he added.
Report said, "In Pakistan the 1122 Rescue service has been working tirelessly to provide emergency medical care and rescue operations in Pakistan."
"Since its inception in 2004, Rescue 1122 service has achieved an unprecedented milestone, rescuing an astonishing one billion, 55 lakh and 74 thousand lives which is remarkable feat underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to providing emergency services and saving lives.
"
"We remain committed to providing emergency services and saving lives," Spokesperson Rescue 1122 added.
"First aid education can significantly reduce mortality rates and improve patient outcomes," Dr. Muhammad Ali, Emergency Medicine Specialist commented.
"Most accidents can be managed with basic first aid skills, reducing the need for hospitalization," Dr. Sarah Khan, general practitioner added.
"First aid education should be a priority in Pakistan, where emergency services are often delayed," Dr. Zafar Iqbal, a Surgeon said.
"First aid education is not just about saving lives, it is about empowering individuals to take action in emergency situations," Director General Rescue 1122 said.
"We need to recognize the importance of first aid education and make it an integral part of our education system," Dr. Farah Ahmad, a medical expert stressed.
"First aid education in schools can help reduce the burden on emergency services and improve community resilience," Dr. Asad Abbas, another medical researcher added.
"First aid education should be integrated into the curriculum from Primary level to high school," said a school principal.
"Including first aid in the curriculum will enhance students' knowledge and skills in emergency situations," Prof. Asad Abbas, Educationist.
"By incorporating first aid into the curriculum, we can save lives and reduce the burden on emergency services," said another Physician.
Recent Stories
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha University students win 23 projects at IGNITE competition 202425 seconds ago
-
Five trucks impounded for overloading28 seconds ago
-
Passer-by killed in road accident:31 seconds ago
-
ISSI hosts think-tank dialogue with Chinese delegation on Arms Control and Disarmament issues34 seconds ago
-
Roof collapse claims 5 lives in Charsadda42 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz slams terrorist attack on police vehicle45 seconds ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb asks PTI to refrain from creating unrest, focus on meaningful discussions31 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at 2 cops death51 minutes ago
-
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s unheard recordings revealed at Paris premiere1 hour ago
-
2 martyred, several injured in Quetta explosion near police mobile1 hour ago
-
Nation all set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great enthusiasm, fervour2 hours ago
-
Pak-China bilateral consultations on arms control held in Islamabad2 hours ago