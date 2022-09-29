UrduPoint.com

Experts On 'World Heart Day' Stresses On Public Awareness For Healthy Lifestyle

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Experts on 'World Heart Day' stresses on public awareness for healthy lifestyle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Health experts on 'World Heart Day' stressed public awareness for healthy lifestyles to avoid cardiovascular complications as Heart diseases were causing 17.3 million deaths each year worldwide, and by 2030 it is expected to reach 23 million annually if lifestyle was not changed.

High blood pressure, high glucose and cholesterol levels in the blood, obesity, excessive consumption of fast food and lack of fruits and vegetables in the diet, and smoking were the main causes of cardiovascular diseases in the country, a senior Cardiologist Prof Dr. Bilal Mohyuddin said while talking to ptv news channel.

'World Heart day is an important annual event, witnessed every year on 29th September, he said, adding, the day was celebrated by organizing various activities and awareness events globally to raise awareness about heart disease and its preventive measures to manage cardiovascular diseases.

He said cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) were the leading cause of death globally, adding, there was a dire need for creating awareness of heart health through digital means.

Another expert on Heart, DR Sajjad advised people to adopt the habit of walking and exercise for maintaining good health and reducing the chances of disability and premature mortality due to heart diseases.

"Major causes of cardiovascular disease were tobacco use, physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet, and the use of alcohol," he added.

Dr. Imran Zia further said that public awareness was very important for timely diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, adding, physical activities have to be encouraged in the early years of life to avoid abdominal obesity.

Heart attack, Stroke, and coronary heart disease are one of the most common reasons for death due to cardiovascular disorders, he mentioned.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Nadeem Rizwi said that the theme "Use Heart for Every Heart" intends to address the people to have the opportunity to use their thinking and action towards the betterment of humanity, nature, and itself, through which huge mortality due to cardiovascular can be curbed.

Related Topics

Attack World September National University Event Blood Million PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

2 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

11 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

11 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.