Experts on 'World Heart Day' stresses on public awareness for healthy lifestyle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Health experts on 'World Heart Day' stressed public awareness for healthy lifestyles to avoid cardiovascular complications as Heart diseases were causing 17.3 million deaths each year worldwide, and by 2030 it is expected to reach 23 million annually if lifestyle was not changed.

High blood pressure, high glucose and cholesterol levels in the blood, obesity, excessive consumption of fast food and lack of fruits and vegetables in the diet, and smoking were the main causes of cardiovascular diseases in the country, a senior Cardiologist Prof Dr. Bilal Mohyuddin said while talking to ptv news channel.

'World Heart day is an important annual event, witnessed every year on 29th September, he said, adding, the day was celebrated by organizing various activities and awareness events globally to raise awareness about heart disease and its preventive measures to manage cardiovascular diseases.

He said cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) were the leading cause of death globally, adding, there was a dire need for creating awareness of heart health through digital means.

Another expert on Heart, DR Sajjad advised people to adopt the habit of walking and exercise for maintaining good health and reducing the chances of disability and premature mortality due to heart diseases.

"Major causes of cardiovascular disease were tobacco use, physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet, and the use of alcohol," he added.

Dr. Imran Zia further said that public awareness was very important for timely diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, adding, physical activities have to be encouraged in the early years of life to avoid abdominal obesity.

Heart attack, Stroke, and coronary heart disease are one of the most common reasons for death due to cardiovascular disorders, he mentioned.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Nadeem Rizwi said that the theme "Use Heart for Every Heart" intends to address the people to have the opportunity to use their thinking and action towards the betterment of humanity, nature, and itself, through which huge mortality due to cardiovascular can be curbed.