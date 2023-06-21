UrduPoint.com

Experts On World Yoga Day Stresses Public Awareness To Promote Mental, Physical Health

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Experts on World Yoga Day stresses public awareness to promote mental, physical health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Health experts on the World Yoga Day here Wednesday have stressed for creating public awareness about the benefits of Yoga exercise to promote mental, emotional, and spiritual equilibrium and emphasize balance in our busy and modern life.

A yoga expert Basit Amin talking to ptv news channel, explained that Yoga was essential for demonstrating the significance of physical and mental well-being in contemporary culture. The Day also encourages establishing a regular meditation practice to foster mental clarity and self-awareness, both essential for thriving in a stress-free atmosphere, he added.

He said that International Yoga Day was celebrated every year on 21 June worldwide including Pakistan to spread awareness about health and fitness. This year, the theme of the Day is 'Let's know more about International Yoga Day 2023', he said and added, Yoga is a powerful exercise method for combating stress and promoting overall well-being as through a combination of physical postures, controlled breathing techniques, and mindfulness practices.

The Yoga provides the chance to learn the fundamentals of yoga and benefit from its many rewards, he said.

Replying a question, he said mindfulness techniques like breath awareness and meditation help with stress management, improving focus and cultivating a calm state of mind.

These practices also improve sleep, improve immune function, and boost overall resilience," he added.

"Professionals can find balance, reduce burnout, and improve their overall well-being by incorporating yoga and mindfulness into their daily routines," he added.

