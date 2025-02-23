Experts outline path to economic growth for Pakistan at webinar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Alliance Good Governance Foundation hosted an insightful webinar titled “Future Economy: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan” that brought together leading economists, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the future of Pakistan’s economy.

They webinar emphasized the importance of structural reforms, good governance, and long-term economic policies as key factors for country's economic growth, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The event delved into the country’s evolving economic landscape, highlighting the key challenges Pakistan faces and exploring opportunities for growth and development.

The webinar, moderated by journalists Shabbir Hussain and Husna Khattak, explored Pakistan’s economic challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and fiscal mismanagement.

The panelists emphasized the importance of policy reforms, transparency, and global cooperation to address these issues. They also highlighted opportunities in digital transformation, Islamic finance, and public health to unlock economic potential.

Chairperson of International Relations & Political Science at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Noor Fatima, pointed out structural weaknesses in Pakistan’s economy, stressing the need for a strategic framework to tackle inflation, unemployment, and external debt.

Financial strategist Babar Aziz Mirza highlighted inefficiencies in resource allocation and called for stronger regulatory oversight.

“One of our biggest hurdles is the misallocation of resources and lack of fiscal discipline,” Mirza remarked.

Commerce and IT expert Zawar Mohiuddin discussed the untapped potential of Pakistan’s digital economy, advocating for investments in IT infrastructure and e-commerce. “Pakistan’s digital economy is an untapped goldmine. With proper investments in IT infrastructure and e-commerce, we can create jobs and attract foreign investment,” he noted.

Senior journalist M. Riaz Thaheem and healthcare leader Dr. Samina Matloob underscored the link between public health and economic productivity, urging investments in healthcare to reduce long-term economic strains. Sana Ullah Ghumman of PANAH emphasized the economic impact of non-communicable diseases and called for preventive healthcare policies.

Former MNA Nisar Cheema advocated for a collaborative approach to policymaking, integrating economic stability, health, and education.

During the Q&A session, participants discussed pressing issues like Pakistan’s debt crisis, tax reforms, and the role of international financial institutions.

Convener of Alliance Dr. Tariq Khan concluded the event by thanking speakers and attendees for their insights. The webinar served as a platform to address Pakistan’s economic challenges while identifying opportunities for growth, emphasizing the need for multi-sectoral collaboration to ensure long-term sustainability.